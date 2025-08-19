Giants vs. Padres Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, Aug. 19
The San Francisco Giants used the long ball to do their damage Monday night, jumping all over Nestor Cortes in the first inning with homers from Heliot Ramos, Rafael Devers, and Wilmer Flores in a 4-3 victory.
The Padres clawed back with three runs in the seventh, but the early deficit proved too steep as San Diego dropped its fourth straight game.
Kai-Wei Teng (1-2, 9.90 ERA) goes for the Giants on Tuesday. He was shelled by these same Padres last Wednesday, surrendering seven runs in less than two innings.
The Padres counter with Nick Pivetta (12-4, 2.87 ERA), who is enjoying the best season of his career. Pivetta worked 6 ⅔ strong innings in that 11-1 rout over the Giants last week, allowing just one run, and he’s been especially sharp at home, where he owns a 7-1 record and 2.41 ERA.
Giants vs. Padres Odds
Run Line
- Giants +1.5 (-115)
- Padres -1.5 (-104)
Moneyline
- Giants (+180)
- Padres (-215)
Total
- Over 8 (-108)
- Under 8 (-112)
Giants vs. Padres How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, August 19, 2025
- Time: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Petco Park
- How to Watch (TV): NBCS BA, Padres TV
- Giants Record: 61-64
- Padres Record: 69-56
Giants vs. Padres Probable Pitchers
- Giants: Kai-Wei Teng (1-2, 9.90 ERA)
- Padres: Nick Pivetta (12-4, 2.87 ERA)
Giants vs. Padres Prop Bet
- Over 6.5 Strikeouts (+120 at FanDuel)
As if I haven’t fawned enough over Pivetta here, he has been piling up whiffs all season, notching at least seven strikeouts in six of his last eight outings while carrying a 28% strikeout rate into Tuesday. He fanned eight Giants in his most recent start and has been especially tough on right-handed hitters, holding them to a .186 average with a 31% K rate. San Francisco’s lineup, meanwhile, has struck out in nearly 25% of its plate appearances over the last two weeks, ranking among the highest rates in the league.
With Pivetta commanding his fastball and mixing in a sharp slider, the matchup sets up well for him to keep missing bats.
Giants vs. Padres Prediction and Pick
Pivetta has been one of the most consistent arms in the league, while Teng has yet to show he can handle big-league lineups. Pivetta has held opponents to two runs or fewer in eight of his last nine starts and sports an elite 0.95 WHIP across 141.1 innings this year. Contrast that with Teng, who failed to record a strikeout in his last start against San Diego and owns a 1.90 WHIP, and the pitching mismatch becomes glaring.
The Padres also enter with a .259/.345/.408 slash line in August, good for a 120 wRC+ against right-handed pitching over the last 10 days, while the Giants have been stuck at a .676 OPS and 89 wRC+. Add in San Francisco’s inability to generate sustained offense outside of Monday’s first inning — just three total runs scored in the three-game set against San Diego last week — and the Padres are set up to even the series behind their ace and I’m comfortable enough with this number to lay the runs on them.
Pick: Padres -1.5 (-104 at FanDuel)
