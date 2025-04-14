Giants vs. Phillies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, April 14
The Philadelphia Phillies got off to a hot start to their season but have lost back-to-back series' against the Braves and Cardinals. They look to back on track when they face the San Francisco Giants in a four-game series to begin the week.
The Giants are 11-4 heading into the week, sitting in second place in what has been a scorching hot NL West to begin the year.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet this game.
Giants vs. Phillies Odds, Run Line, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Giants -1.5 (+154)
- Phillies +1.5 (-185)
Moneyline
- Giants -102
- Phillies -118
Total
- 9 (Over -108/Under -112)
Giants vs. Phillies How to Watch
- Date: Monday, April 14
- Game Time: 6:45 PM EST
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
- How to Watch (TV): NBCSP, NBCS BA
- Giants Record: 11-4
- Phillies Record: 9-6
Giants vs. Phillies Probable Pitchers
- San Francisco: Landen Roupp, RHP - (0-1, 3.6 ERA)
- Philadelphia: Taijuan Walker, RHP - (1-0, 0.00 ERA)
Giants vs. Phillies Best Prop Bet
- Taijuan Walker OVER 3.5 Strikeouts (-138) via FanDuel
The Giants' offense has had a strikeout issue early in the season, striking out on 25.3% of their plate appearances, the fourth highest in Major League Baseball. Today, they'll face Taijuan Walker, who is averaging 7.6 strikeouts through his first 10.2 innings pitched this season. He's in a great spot to go over 3.5 strikeouts tonight.
Giants vs. Phillies Prediction and Pick
The Giants may be 11-4 to start the year, but some of their offense numbers give me plenty of concern about whether or not they'll be able to keep it up. They rank just 20th in the Majors in batting average in 2025 at .220, meanwhile the Phillies come into tonight with a batting average of .237.
This will be Landen Roupp's first game against a competent offense this season. His two starts were against the Astros and the Reds, who both rank amongst the worst offenses in the Majors through the first three weeks of action.
I'm surprised the Phillies' aren't bigger field in their home stadium tonight. I'll back them to get the job done.
Pick: Phillies (-118) via DraftKings
