Giants vs. Phillies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, April 14

Iain MacMillan

The Phillies are small home favorites to the Giants on Monday night.
The Phillies are small home favorites to the Giants on Monday night. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The Philadelphia Phillies got off to a hot start to their season but have lost back-to-back series' against the Braves and Cardinals. They look to back on track when they face the San Francisco Giants in a four-game series to begin the week.

The Giants are 11-4 heading into the week, sitting in second place in what has been a scorching hot NL West to begin the year.

Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet this game.

Giants vs. Phillies Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

  • Giants -1.5 (+154)
  • Phillies +1.5 (-185)

Moneyline

  • Giants -102
  • Phillies -118

Total

  • 9 (Over -108/Under -112)

Giants vs. Phillies How to Watch

  • Date: Monday, April 14
  • Game Time: 6:45 PM EST
  • Venue: Citizens Bank Park
  • How to Watch (TV): NBCSP, NBCS BA
  • Giants Record: 11-4
  • Phillies Record: 9-6

Giants vs. Phillies Probable Pitchers

  • San Francisco: Landen Roupp, RHP - (0-1, 3.6 ERA)
  • Philadelphia: Taijuan Walker, RHP - (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

Giants vs. Phillies Best Prop Bet

The Giants' offense has had a strikeout issue early in the season, striking out on 25.3% of their plate appearances, the fourth highest in Major League Baseball. Today, they'll face Taijuan Walker, who is averaging 7.6 strikeouts through his first 10.2 innings pitched this season. He's in a great spot to go over 3.5 strikeouts tonight.

Giants vs. Phillies Prediction and Pick

The Giants may be 11-4 to start the year, but some of their offense numbers give me plenty of concern about whether or not they'll be able to keep it up. They rank just 20th in the Majors in batting average in 2025 at .220, meanwhile the Phillies come into tonight with a batting average of .237.

This will be Landen Roupp's first game against a competent offense this season. His two starts were against the Astros and the Reds, who both rank amongst the worst offenses in the Majors through the first three weeks of action.

I'm surprised the Phillies' aren't bigger field in their home stadium tonight. I'll back them to get the job done.

Pick: Phillies (-118) via DraftKings

Iain MacMillan
Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.

