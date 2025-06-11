Giants vs. Rockies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, June 11
The Giants took the lead and stole a 6-5 win from Colorado on a Mike Yastrzemski go-ahead single in the ninth inning of the series opener.
San Francisco scored four in the final frame to erase the Colorado lead and send it back to its lowly ways — now having lost four consecutive games. Colorado remains the worst team in all of baseball with a horrid 12-54 record while the Giants continue their chase for the lead in the NL West, sitting only a half game behind the Dodgers heading into Wednesday.
Robbie Ray (8-1, 2.44 ERA) will now try his hand for the Giants against a struggling Kyle Freeland (1-8, 5.19 ERA).
Here’s my player prop and betting prediction for Giants-Rockies.
Giants vs. Rockies Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Giants -1.5 (-137)
- Rockies +1.5 (+114)
Moneyline
- Giants (-205)
- Rockies (+172)
Total
- Over 10.5 (+102)
- Under 10.5 (-124)
Giants vs. Rockies Probable Pitchers
- Giants: Robbie Ray (8-1, 2.44 ERA)
- Rockies: Kyle Freeland (1-8, 5.19 ERA)
Giants vs. Rockies How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, June 11, 2025
- Time: 8:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Coors Field
- How to Watch (TV): NBCS BA, Rockies TV
- Giants Record: 39-28
- Rockies Record: 12-54
Giants vs. Rockies Best MLB Prop Bet
- Robbie Ray Over 18.5 Outs (+155 at BetMGM)
It’s ambitious, but Ray gets perhaps his most inviting start of the season since having last faced the Rockies at home on May 2 where he pitched seven innings, struck out eight, and allowed no earned runs. He’s pitched seven innings in five of his last eight starts. In that game, the Rockies batted .212 against Ray in 33 at-bats. Although Coors Field favors hitters, Ray is consistent enough on the road to stay in this one with a 3.06 ERA. His xERA isn’t too far off from what’s really happening, reflecting 2.77, and he gets a Rockies team with a league-worst .220/.283/.365 slash line.
Giants vs. Rockies Prediction and Pick
I got beat by the hook with these two yesterday, so I’m steering clear of these lofty lines on Rockies over/unders. Colorado covered the run line by collapsing and blowing it in the ninth on Tuesday, so I’m pivoting to the Giants to cover with a considerable starting pitching advantage. We can go on and on about how weak the Rockies' offense is, but I’ll stop at saying they’ve generated the second-fewest runs in the sport so far. Ray is pitching like one of the National League’s best, allowing a .201 xBA and striking hitters out at a 30% clip per Statcast. The Giants have hit Freeland for .300, and although he has solid command with getting chases and limiting walks well, he is extremely hittable — and this is Coors Field, one of the most hitter-friendly venues you can ask for.
Pick: Over 11.5 (-105 at FanDuel)
