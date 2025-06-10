Giants vs. Rockies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 10
The bleeding continues for the Colorado Rockies after they were just swept by the New York Mets in a series of bedlam. One thing that’s entertaining for bettors is getting ultra rare run lines and totals on the Rockies that make their games more inviting.
They are 27 games back in an NL West division that has been beating up on them all season. The Giants come to Coors Field after having swept them earlier this year and outscored them 19-6.
They’ll send out Kyle Harrison (1-1, 4.34 ERA) to face Carson Palmquist (0-4, 8.50 ERA) in a game that has a total set at 11.5 across the board.
Let’s talk about how we can play the odds with a player prop and prediction pick.
Giants vs. Rockies Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Giants -1.5 (-142)
- Rockies +1.5 (+118)
Moneyline
- Giants (-210)
- Rockies (+176)
Total
- Over 11.5 (-104)
- Under 11.5 (-118)
Giants vs. Rockies Probable Pitchers
- Giants: Kyle Harrison (1-1, 4.34 ERA)
- Rockies: Carson Palmquist (0-4, 8.50 ERA)
Giants vs. Rockies How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, June 10, 2025
- Time: 8:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Coors Field
- How to Watch (TV): NBCS BA, Rockies TV
- Giants Record: 38-28
- Rockies Record: 12-53
Giants vs. Rockies Best MLB Prop Bet
- Heliot Ramos Home Run (+300 at FanDuel)
Everyone is fair game for the home run market when playing the Rockies in the thin altitude at Coors Field. Wilmer Flores gives the best value for the Giants on Tuesday. At +300, Ramos has homered 11 times this season which is tied for second-most on the roster. His exit velocity is through the roof and he gets the advantage of the right-on-left matchup against the young Palmquist.
Ramos has batted .283 against lefties and has hit two home urns in 68 plate appearances. In Palmquist’s first four starts as a rookie, he’s allowed two home runs per nine innings. That mark comes from the two per game he’s allowed in the only two starts he’s made at Coors Field. Look for that trend to continue against Giants hitters on Tuesday.
Giants vs. Rockies Prediction and Pick
The line has moved in the Giants’ direction on the run line, now reflecting minus odds for them to win by two-or-more runs. There’s no value in betting against the Rockies in any fashion. San Francisco trumps them in every aspect of the game — from Harrison to the offense’s advanced hitting metrics, defensive efficiency and bullpen.
Runs are sure to come at Coors, which is the game’s most fruitful venue. It has been home to the most runs in the game this season and over the last three. The Giants aren’t the scariest team in batted ball metrics, but Tuesday should continue the course with a roller coaster script in the Rockies.
Pick: Over 11.5 (-105 at FanDuel)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.