Giants vs. Tigers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Monday, May 26
The San Francisco Giants and Detroit Tigers open Monday’s Memorial Day action with a 1:10 p.m. EST start at Comerica Park in Detroit.
The Tigers (34-20) are coming off a win on Sunday where ace Tarik Skubal tossed a complete game shutout to win their series finale with the Cleveland Guardians.
The win also extended the Tigers’ lead to four games in the AL Central, but they have a tough opponent on the docket on Monday.
San Francisco is just one game back of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West, and it has one of the better pitching staffs in MLB this season, ranking fourth in team ERA.
The Giants are slight underdogs in Monday’s matchup, but they may have an advantage on the mound with Hayden Birdson (1.91 ERA) taking on Keider Montero (5.28 ERA).
Let’s break down the odds, players to watch in the prop market, and my prediction for Monday’s contest.
Giants vs. Tigers Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Giants -1.5 (+154)
- Tigers +1.5 (-185)
Moneyline
- Giants: -108
- Tigers: -112
Total
- 8 (Over -115/Under -105)
Giants vs. Tigers Probable Pitchers
- San Francisco: Hayden Birdsong (2-0, 1.91 ERA)
- Detroit: Keider Montero (1-1, 5.28 ERA)
Giants vs. Tigers How to Watch
- Date: Monday, May 26
- Time: 1:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Comerica Park
- How to Watch (TV): MLB Network, FDSDET, NBCS-BA
- Giants record: 31-22
- Tigers record: 34-20
Giants vs. Tigers Best MLB Prop Bets
Giants Best MLB Prop Bet
- Hayden Birdsong UNDER 5.5 Strikeouts (-125)
This season, Birdsong has only made one start, tossing five innings and punching out four batters in his last outing.
He’s struck out 29 total batters in 28.1 innings of work, ranking in the 65th percentile in strikeout percentage and 85th percentile in whiff percentage. While those are solid numbers, it’s worth noting that the youngster threw just 80 pitches in his last outing and hasn’t been asked to work deep in games much in 2025.
I can’t imagine the Giants stretching him out much past five innings in this contest, so I’ll take the UNDER on his K’s number. He’s only recorded five strikeouts in one of 12 appearances in 2025.
Giants vs. Tigers Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s MLB Best Bets column – Walk-Off Wagers – why the Giants are the bet to make on Memorial Day:
The San Francisco Giants are relying on an opener on Memorial Day, as righty Hayden Birdsong will make his second start of the 2025 season after tossing five innings of one-run ball (unearned) in his first start of 2025.
Birdsong has a 1.91 ERA this season, but his expected ERA is a little higher – all the way up at 3.74.
Still, I think he gives the Giants the advantage against Detroit and righty Keider Montero (5.28 ERA) on Monday. Montero has given up 35 hits in 30.2 innings of work, and he’s given up three or more runs in four of his six outings in 2025.
He ranks in the ninth percentile in pitching run value and 24th percentile in expected ERA, per Statcast.
Even if Birdsong isn’t able to get through five innings, the Giants have the best bullpen ERA (2.62) in Major League Baseball this season. So, I trust San Francisco to keep the Tigers in check early on.
Montero has not pitched well enough this season to back the Tigers to hold up in the early innings on Monday.
Pick: Giants First 5 Innings Moneyline (-120 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.