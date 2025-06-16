Giants World Series Odds Make Massive Jump After Shocking Rafael Devers Trade
One of the more shocking trades in recent MLB history happened on Sunday night, as just hours after sweeping the New York Yankees, the Boston Red Sox traded away superstar slugger Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants.
Boston received four players in return, including starting pitcher Kyle Harrison and one of San Francisco's top-five prospects in outfielder James Tibbs.
The move comes after Devers and the Boston front office clearly had some issues heading into the season. Devers was moved out of third base in favor of the newly-signed Alex Bregman and asked to become the team's designated hitter.
Questions around Devers' position, and whether or not he'd be willing to move to first base, clouded this season for Boston despite the slugger still posting some strong numbers.
Now, the Giants get to benefit from adding the three-time All-Star, as they skyrocketed from +3000 to +2500 to win the World Series at BetMGM after making the deal for Devers.
San Francisco is 41-31 in the 2025 season, sitting just two games back of the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West division. The NL West is arguably the toughest division in baseball, as the San Diego Padres (39-31) are just one game back of San Francisco and the Arizona Diamondbacks (36-35) are just 4.5 games back of the Giants.
This season, Devers is hitting .272/.401/.504 with 15 homers and 58 runs batted in. He's also walked 56 times, which led the American League prior to the trade.
The Giants could use a boost on the offensive end, as even though they've played well, they're just 22nd in OPS, 14th in runs scored and 19th in home runs in the 2025 season. Devers, who is under contract through the 2033 season, should immediately improve San Francisco's attack -- and playoff chances -- in the NL.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
