Gonzaga vs. UConn Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Saturday, December 14th
Two-time defending National Champions Connecticut continue its difficult non conference schedule with a neutral site showdown against one of the most impressive teams in the nation thus far, Gonzaga.
Both teams bolster elite offense around constant ball movement and generating open shots, but the question is on the defensive side of the floor at this moment for when each team tries to make its National Championship push later on in the season.
For now, this is a strong measuring stick game for each team at Madison Square Garden, let’s see who has the edge and where the best bet lies.
Gonzaga vs. Connecticut Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Gonzaga: -4.5 (-102)
- Connecticut: +4.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Gonzaga: -182
- Connecticut: +150
Total: 151.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Gonzaga vs. Connecticut How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, December 14th
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Gonzaga Record: 7-2
- Connecticut Record: 7-3
Gonzaga vs. Connecticut Key Players to Watch
Gonzaga
Graham Ike: Ike continues to put up monster numbers for Gonzaga this season, his second year with the program. He is averaging 15 points and seven rebounds while showcasing improved passing as well. Despite a blown second half lead to Kentucky, the Zags big man paced the offense with 28 points, 11 rebounds and four assists in the overtime defeat.
Connecticut
Alex Karaban: After missing a few games due to injury, the glue to the UConn offense returned to pour in 21 points, grab 11 rebounds and dish out four assists in the team’s 11 point road win at Texas. Karaban is an elite three-point shooter, 48% on the year and provides stability to the Huskies’ rotation.
Gonzaga vs. Connecticut Prediction and Pick
While UConn’s three straight losses at the Maui Invitational is still a part of the team’s resume, the Huskies have rounded into form since, beating a pair of KenPom top 40 teams in Baylor and Texas since.
The team will face its stiffest test of the season in Gonzaga, who provides a ton of offensive firepower with the strong ball handling of Ryan Nembhard and the post prowess of Graham Ike.
Where the Huskies have struggled with fouling (345th in opponent free throw rate) and containing the perimeter (325th in three-point percentage allowed), but neither factor heavily into the Bulldogs offense. Gonzaga is bottom 100 in three-point rate and gets to the free throw line at an about average national rate on the season.
The team is intent on getting to the rim, using its ball movement to open driving lanes, which is what UConn thrives at, rating as the third best defense in the country at defending at the rim, per Haslametrics.
Meanwhile, UConn should find success on offense against a Gonzaga defense that doesn’t pressure the ball at a high rate and is 242nd in field goal percentage allowed at the rim.
Look for the Huskies to keep this one close in what should be a battle of efficient offenses at MSG.
PICK: Connecticut +4.5
