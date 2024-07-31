Greece vs. Australia Olympic Basketball Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Group A
There is a lot on the line in Group A in men’s basketball at the 2024 Olympics on Friday, as Spain and Australia are both 1-1 and fighting for a spot in the knockout stage.
A win by either team would help solidify its position, but Australia has the much easier matchup facing 0-2 Greece.
Despite some impressive play from superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, Greece has yet to pick up a win in the Olympics and is likely going to miss advancing to the knockout stage, unless it pulls off an upset on Friday and gets some help elsewhere.
Still, Greece has kept both of its games within 10 points, and oddsmakers are expecting another close matchup on Friday.
Let’s break down the odds, key players to watch and a best bet for a massive matchup in Group A.
Greece vs. Australia Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Greece +6 (-115)
- Australia -6 (-105)
Moneyline
- Greece: +190
- Australia: -230
Total
- 169 (Over -112/Under -108)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Greece vs. Australia How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Aug. 2
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Pierre Mauroy Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Peacock
- Greece record: 0-2
- Australia record: 1-1
Greece vs. Australia Key Players to Watch
Greece
Giannis Antetokounmpo: The two-time NBA MVP simply doesn’t have enough help on this roster, as a 12-for-17 shooting game against Spain wasn’t enough for Greece to pull out a win. Giannis has scored 61 points in two games in the Olympics, making him a great target in the prop market against Australia.
Australia
Josh Giddey: Australia may have lost to Canada, but Josh Giddey was lighting things up in the first half and finished with 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Giddey is the main initiator on offense for this Australia team, and if he can score the ball at a high rate, it should open up more for his teammates. Luckily for Australia, Greece does not have a defender (unless it’s Giannis) of Lu Dort’s caliber (like Canada does) that can switch onto Giddey to slow him down.
Greece vs. Australia Prediction and Pick
Rather than betting on a side in this matchup, I’m looking to the prop market for a play on Antetokounmpo.
Giannis has done all he can in these Olympics, shooting 11-for-17 and 12-for-17 from the field in his first two games while scoring 61 total points.
Still, it hasn’t been enough to get a win.
I’m going to back him to have another big scoring game against Australia, who has been starting three guards in Giddey, Patty Mills and Dyson Daniels.
There aren’t many players in the world that can guard Giannis, and he’s gotten a ton of usage since there isn’t really a secondary scoring option on the roster.
He’s already cleared 28.5 points once in the Olympics and fell one bucket shy against Spain. I think he pushes the 30-point market again, and we get the benefit of taking this prop at even money.
Pick: Giannis Antetokounmpo OVER 28.5 Points (+100)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.