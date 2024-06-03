Grigor Dimitrov vs. Jannik Sinner Prediction, Odds and Pick for French Open Quarterfinal
Jannik Sinner’s quest for a second Grand Slam title in 2024 is into the quarterfinals, only dropping one set in the process.
Sinner will face Grigor Dimitrov, who is enjoying his best run at the French Open in his 14th appearance in the clay court Grand Slam, making the quarterfinals for the first time. Can his best tournament finish continue on Tuesday at Roland-Garros? Or will Sinner continue his fantastic form?
Here’s the betting preview for Tuesday’s quarterfinals match.
Grigor Dimitrov vs. Jannik Sinner Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Dimitrov: +5.5 (+102)
- Sinner: -5.5 (-134)
Moneyline
- Dimitrov: +360
- Sinner: -480
Total: 36.5 (Over -112/Under -118)
Grigor Dimitrov vs. Jannik Sinner Prediction and Pick
While Dimitrov got the better of Sinner in the two players only meeting on clay, back in 2020 in Rome, but in the three meetings since, the Italian has won all three meetings.
The world No. 2 player is rightfully favored by a wide margin against the No. 10 player who has far less prowess on clay, and Sinner should be able to extend rallies to offset Dimitrov’s overpowering first serve.
Dimitrov hasn’t faced many clay court savvy players like Sinner has proven to be, he has faced three top 15 players during this swing, losing to Holger Rune and Taylor Fritz before beating Hubert Hurkacz in the fourth round. However, Hurkacz isn’t known for his clay court abilities and fired nearly unforced errors than winners in the matchup (48 winners to 43 unforced errors).
Sinner’s ability to keep the ball in play and put the onus on Dimitrov to hit winners will lead to plenty more break opportunities for the 2024 Australian Open champion, and what will be a straight sets victory.
Even if Dimitrov extends this match to tiebreakers, I like Sinner to outlast the Bulgarian en route to a 3-0 set victory.
PICK: Total Sets UNDER 3.5 (+112)
