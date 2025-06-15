SI

Grizzlies 2026 NBA Finals Odds Falling Drastically After Trading Away Desmond Bane

The Memphis Grizzlies' odds to win the NBA Finals next season are falling after they reportedly traded Desmond Bane.

The Grizzlies are +8000 to win the title after trading Desmond Bane.
The Memphis Grizzlies have officially broken up their core ahead of the 2025-26 season.

On Sunday, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Memphis is trading away star guard Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic in exchange for a massive package that includes Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, four unprotected first-round picks and a pick swap. 

The move is a bit shocking for a Memphis team that was viewed as a contender in the Western Conference for a good chunk of the 2024-25 season before falling apart late to end up in the No. 8 seed. 

Oddsmakers aren’t sold on the trade helping the Grizzlies win the title next season, as DraftKings dropped them to +8000 to win the Finals in a loaded Western Conference. 

Without Bane, the Grizzlies are going to be heavily reliant on the duo of Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. 

The latter is due for a max extension this offseason, and moving Bane could make it easier on the Grizzlies’ books to have Jackson and Morant on massive deals as they attempt to build a contender. 

Still, Memphis has the 10th-best odds of any team in the West to win the Finals in the 2025-26 season.

It’ll be interesting to see if the Grizzlies look to make more moves this offseason as they re-tool their roster around Morant and JJJ.

