Grizzlies 2026 NBA Finals Odds Falling Drastically After Trading Away Desmond Bane
The Memphis Grizzlies have officially broken up their core ahead of the 2025-26 season.
On Sunday, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Memphis is trading away star guard Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic in exchange for a massive package that includes Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, four unprotected first-round picks and a pick swap.
The move is a bit shocking for a Memphis team that was viewed as a contender in the Western Conference for a good chunk of the 2024-25 season before falling apart late to end up in the No. 8 seed.
Oddsmakers aren’t sold on the trade helping the Grizzlies win the title next season, as DraftKings dropped them to +8000 to win the Finals in a loaded Western Conference.
Without Bane, the Grizzlies are going to be heavily reliant on the duo of Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr.
The latter is due for a max extension this offseason, and moving Bane could make it easier on the Grizzlies’ books to have Jackson and Morant on massive deals as they attempt to build a contender.
Still, Memphis has the 10th-best odds of any team in the West to win the Finals in the 2025-26 season.
It’ll be interesting to see if the Grizzlies look to make more moves this offseason as they re-tool their roster around Morant and JJJ.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn $300 in bonus bets if you win your initial bet. DraftKings will issue 12 $25 bonus bets.