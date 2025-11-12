Grizzlies vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Nov. 12
The Boston Celtics are still adjusting to life without Jayson Tatum and will host another team that’s fallen short of expectations so far in 2025-26 on Wednesday. The Memphis Grizzlies are set to visit TD Garden as 6.5-point underdogs after losing their second straight game to the New York Knicks.
The Celtics have shown signs of improvement and narrowly lost to the Philadelphia 76ers in their last game after evening their season series with the Orlando Magic with a win over the weekend.
Jaylen Brown is having a hard time keeping the team afloat as its loan star, but Boston is finding ways to compete. The Grizzlies are still working through Ja Morant’s disappointment with the coaching staff in a down year and have struggled to compete on the road.
Here’s our full betting breakdown for the game ahead of tip-off.
Grizzlies vs. Celtics Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Grizzlies: +6.5 (-112)
- Celtics: -6.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Grizzlies: +210
- Celtics: -258
Total
- 229.5 (Over -118/Under -102)
Grizzlies vs. Celtics How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, November 12
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: TD Garden
- How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports Boston, FanDuel Sports Network Southeast
- Grizzlies record: 4-7
- Celtics record: 5-8
Grizzlies vs. Celtics Injury Reports
Grizzlies Injury Report
- N/A
Celtics Injury Report
- N/A
Grizzlies vs. Celtics Best NBA Prop Bets
Celtics Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jaylen Brown OVER 26.5 points (-107)
It’s not surprising to see that Brown is averaging a career-high 27.7 points per game this season. The Celtics forward has already scored at least 30 points six times in 12 games and will face a bottom-10 Grizzlies defense that won’t have its starting center or experienced wing defenders.
Brown scored 27 points on 11-of-24 shooting in the only game he’s faced Memphis without Tatum and bettors should expect a more efficient night this time around. He’s shooting a career-high 51.7 percent from the field and attempting a career-high 6.1 free throws per contest.
Grizzlies vs. Celtics Prediction and Pick
Memphis and Cleveland are below-average teams against the spread, but the Celtics are still elite on the defensive end. That will give them a major edge at home.
Boston has the second-best scoring defense in the NBA and is giving up just 109.7 points per game this season. Only the Oklahoma City Thunder are better. That can carry the favorites against a visiting team with two All-Star caliber players averaging less than 20.0 points per game. Memphis hasn’t shown the necessary tools to thrive in enemy territory.
The Grizzlies do have one road win, but are 0-4 against the spread away from home. Back the Celtics’ defense in TD Garden.
Pick: Celtics -6.5 (-108 at DraftKings Sportsbook)
