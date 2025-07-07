Grizzlies vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds, Players to Watch for NBA Summer League
The Salt Lake City Summer League continues on Monday night, as the Memphis Grizzlies and Jaylen Wells take on the Utah Jazz and No. 5 overall pick Ace Bailey, who is looking to improve upon a shaky debut on Saturday.
Bailey finished with just eight points on 3-of-13 shooting for Utah, as it beat the Philadelphia 76ers by four points.
Isaiah Collier, Kyle Filipowski (22 points on Saturday), and Cody Williams are all playing for Utah in the summer league, giving the team a lot of NBA-level talent on the floor.
As a result, oddsmakers have set the Jazz as slight favorites against the Grizzlies, who have their fair share of NBA players in action as well. Jaylen Wells, Cam Spencer, and GG Jackson all played in Memphis’ 12-point win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday.
Here’s a look at the odds, players to watch, and my prediction for this NBA Summer League clash on Monday night.
Grizzlies vs. Jazz Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Grizzlies +2 (-110)
- Jazz -2 (-110)
Moneyline
- Grizzlies: +110
- Jazz: -130
Total
- 183.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Grizzlies vs. Jazz How to Watch
- Date: Monday, July 7
- Time: 9:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Jon M. Huntsman Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Grizzlies record: 1-0
- Jazz record: 1-0
Grizzlies vs. Jazz Key Players to Watch
Memphis Grizzlies
- GG Jackson
Jackson has a lot of potential as a scorer for Memphis, and with Desmond Bane traded to Orlando, there’s a chance the former second-round pick will carve out a role in the Grizzlies’ rotation in the 2025-26 season.
Regardless, he’s a fun Summer League watch, as he scored 20 points on 8-for-15 shooting in the win over Oklahoma City.
Utah Jazz
- Ace Bailey
Bailey is looking to improve upon what was an awful debut on Saturday. He shot 3-for-13 and was a team-worst minus-12 in 25 minutes. There will be better days ahead for the No. 3 overall pick, and hopefully, he can showcase his scoring prowess on Monday night.
Grizzlies vs. Jazz Prediction and Pick
Betting on Summer League is super tricky, as we don’t know how coaches are going to manage the minutes of their players, especially guys that are already a little established in the NBA.
Memphis has a few of those guys in action in Jaylen Wells, Jackson, and Spencer, but the Grizzlies should be able to at least hang around if all three players see significant action on Monday.
The Jazz have a lot of young pieces, but both Bailey and Isaiah Collier struggled shooting the ball in the Summer League debuts this year.
Utah also benefited from the Philadelphia 76ers hitting just four shots from beyond the arc in Saturday’s loss. Memphis, on the other hand, was 10-for-27 from deep in the win over OKC.
I’ll take the points in this matchup as long as Wells and Jackson remain in the rotation for Memphis.
Pick: Grizzlies +2 (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn $150 in bonus bets. Regardless of the outcome of your wager, DraftKings will add six $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account instantly.