Grizzlies vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Friday, Oct. 25
The Memphis Grizzlies picked up a win in their season opener against the Utah Jazz, combining for 250 points in a 126-124 victory.
Memphis failed to cover the spread in the win, but it will take its 1-0 record on the road on Friday against the 0-1 Houston Rockets, who lost as 7.5-point favorites against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday.
Houston invested heavily in its core this offseason, extending the contracts of Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun right ahead of the start of the regular season. Now, the Rockets have playoff aspirations, but they need to play better than they did on Wednesday night.
Memphis has a few players out due to injury, but Ja Morant and Desmond Bane combined for 46 points in Wednesday's win over Utah.
Here’s a breakdown of the latest odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Western Conference clash.
Grizzlies vs. Rockets Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Grizzlies +2 (-110)
- Rockets -2 (-110)
Moneyline
- Grizzlies: +110
- Rockets: -130
Total
- 218 (Over -110/Under -110)
Grizzlies vs. Rockets How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Oct. 25
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Toyota Center
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports, AT&T SportsNet Southwest
- Grizzlies record: 1-0
- Rockets record: 0-1
Grizzlies vs. Rockets Injury Reports
Grizzlies Injury Report
Rockets Injury Report
- Steven Adams – out
- Cam Whitmore – probable
- Dillon Brooks – probable
Grizzlies vs. Rockets Key Players to Watch
Memphis Grizzlies
Ja Morant: He’s back. All-Star guard Ja Morant had some circus finishes in the Grizzlies’ win over the Jazz, finishing the game with 22 points (on 7-of-12 shooting), five rebounds, 10 assists and a steal. Morant is already showing how badly the Grizz missed him last season.
Houston Rockets
Jalen Green: The Rockets rewarded Green with a three-year contract extension worth over $100 million this offseason, and he got off to a strong start scoring the ball on Wednesday. In a loss to Charlotte, Green finished with 28 points, but he shot just 9-for-23 from the field and 5-for-15 from beyond the arc.
Grizzlies vs. Rockets Prediction and Pick
Houston was a .500 team last season, and it is relying on internal development to finish with a better record in the 2024-25 season.
That didn’t get off to a great start against Charlotte, and I’m not sold on the Rockets winning this game against Memphis now that Morant is back.
Morant, Santi Aldama and Bane all scored over 20 points against Utah, and the Grizzlies didn’t even get a good game from rookie Zach Edey (fouled out in 15 minutes).
Houston shot terribly (36.9 percent from the field and 30.2 percent from 3) in its opener, and while I don’t expect that to happen again, I’m not as high on this young core as the market seems to be.
Houston’s win total was set as high as 44.5 this season – which i faded – and I think this matchup is one where Memphis is live for an upset win.
Pick: Grizzlies +2 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.