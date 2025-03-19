Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, March 19
The Portland Trail Blazers and Memphis Grizzlies are set to throw down in a Western Conference showdown.
The Grizzlies are in the midst of a log jam in the conference. Only one game separates the No. 2 Houston Rockets from the No. 5 Memphis Grizzlies with the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers sandwiched in between the two.
Let's take a look at the odds and my best bets for tonight's game.
Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- Grizzlies -4.5 (-110)
- Trail Blazers +4.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Grizzlies -185
- Trail Blazers +150
Total
- 235.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, March 19
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Moda Center
- How to Watch (TV): KATU, KUNP, and FDSSE
- Grizzlies record: 43-26
- Trail Blazers record: 30-39
Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Injury Reports
Grizzlies Injury Report
- Lamar Stevens, F - Out
- Zyon Pullin, G - Out
- Ja Morant, PG - Out
- Santi Aldama, PF - Game Time Decision
- Scotty Pippen Jr., G - Game Time Decision
Trail Blazers Injury Report
- Robert Williams III, C - Out
- Jabari Walker, F - Out
- Toumani Camara, F - Game Time Decision
- Jerami Grant, SF - Game Time Decision
- Sidy Cissoko, G - Game Time Decision
Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Prop Bet
- Jaren Jackson Jr. 2+ Steals (+168) via FanDuel
The Trail Blazers have had a turnover problem all season. They enter tonight's game ranking 29th in turnovers per possession, coughing up the ball on 15.6% of their possessions. Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 1.3 steals per game this season and he's averaging 2.0 steals per game against the Trail Blazers this season.
Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Prediction and Pick
The Grizzlies have some significant home-road splits. They're 25-11 on their home court but just 18-15 on the road. Their average scoring margin goes from +8.9 at home down to +2.6 on the road.
This game is also a matchup between two teams trending in opposite directions. The Grizzlies are just 5-5 in their last 10 games while the Trail Blazers have won two straight ahead of tonight's showdown.
The Grizzlies also have a major fouling problem, averaging 21.0 personal fouls per game, the second most in the NBA. Considering Portland draws 19.1 personal fouls per game, the ninth most in the NFL, free throws could be enough for the Blazers to cover this spread if the game remains within reach.
Pick: Trail Blazers +4.5 (-110) via BetMGM
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
