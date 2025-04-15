Grizzlies vs. Warriors Best NBA Prop Bets (Predictions for Ja Morant, Warriors Guard and More)
A rivalry will be renewed on Tuesday night as Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and the Golden State Warriors battle Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA’s play-in tournament on Tuesday night.
The winner of this matchup will earn the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference, setting up a first-round series with the Houston Rockets. The loser will have a chance to compete for the No. 8 seed on Friday, with the winner getting to play the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the playoffs.
Oddsmakers have Golden State favored in this game, but betting on a side isn’t all you have to do in this matchup.
I’m eyeing several player props for Tuesday’s late-night action, including a pick for Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant.
Here’s a complete breakdown of the three props to consider for this Western Conference clash.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Grizzlies vs. Warriors
- Zach Edey OVER 10.5 Rebounds (-110)
- Brandin Podziemski UNDER 6.5 Rebounds (+105)
- Ja Morant OVER 27.5 Points (-125)
Zach Edey OVER 10.5 Rebounds (-110)
Rookie big man Zach Edey has come on as of late, as the Grizzlies have played him extended minutes since firing Taylor Jenkins with just nine games left in the regular season.
Edey had 16 rebounds in his last matchup with Golden State, and he’s averaging 15.7 rebounds per game in April, clearing this line in five of his six games.
Golden State loves to play small, which may lead to Edey getting played off the court, but if the Grizzlies decide to stick with him, he should dominate the glass. Edey has games with 16, 21, and 19 rebounds over his last six contests.
At just 10.5 boards, he could be a steal, especially if Memphis keeps him out there for extended minutes. In April, Edey played 30.5 minutes per game – way up from his season-long average of 21.5 minutes per game.
Brandin Podziemski UNDER 6.5 Rebounds (+105)
Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski has really come on in the second half of the season, but I think his rebound prop is a little high on Tuesday night.
Podziemski finished the regular season averaging 5.1 rebounds per game, although he did clear 6.5 boards six times in his last 14 games after returning from injury. Still, he averaged 5.9 rebounds per game during that stretch.
Memphis ranks No. 3 in the NBA in rebounding percentage this season, and while it plays at a fast pace – which means more possessions – Memphis held Podziemski to just five boards in the last meeting between these teams.
I think there’s a ton of value in getting the UNDER at +105 on Tuesday night.
Ja Morant OVER 27.5 Points (-125)
While Morant finished the regular season averaging 23.2 points per game, I think he’s a great bet to clear his points prop – even up at 27.5 – in this matchup.
If there’s one thing that this Golden State team lacks, it's a dominant rim protector, and I expect Morant to attack the paint at a high level in this play-in game. On top of that, Morant is taking 22.3 shots per game since returning from injury, attempting no fewer than 20 shots in any game.
The Grizzlies guard is averaging 28.4 points per game over that seven-game stretch, including a 36-point game against the Warriors. He’s a solid bet at this number in a winner-take-all setting.
