Guardians vs. A's Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Friday, June 20
Cleveland is a ways away from overtaking the AL Central, sitting 9 ½ games back from Detroit in second place after taking a series from the Giants.
Meanwhile, the Athletics have shown surprising resilience as of late going 5-2 in their last seven. Despite nesting 13 games in last place, the A’s have the fourth-highest slug percentage in baseball. It’s their MLB-worst bullpen (6.13 ERA) that’s stunted them.
The two will come together in Sacramento this weekend with Tanner Bibee (4-6, 3.79 ERA) facing Jeffrey Springs (5-5, 4.52 ERA). Both pitchers have gone three straight starts having allowed three runs or less.
Here’s my prop and prediction for the series opener on Friday.
Guardians vs. Athletics Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Guardians -1.5 (+126)
- Athletics +1.5 (-152)
Moneyline
- Guardians (-126)
- Athletics (+108)
Total
- Over 9 (-118)
- Under 9 (-104)
Guardians vs. Athletics Probable Pitchers
- Guardians: Tanner Bibee (4-6, 3.79 ERA)
- Athletics: Jeffrey Springs (5-5, 4.52 ERA)
Guardians vs. Athletics How to Watch
- Date: Friday, June 20, 2025
- Time: 10:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Sutter Health Park
- How to Watch (TV): Guardians TV, NBCSCA
- Guardians Record: 37-36
- Athletics Record: 31-46
Guardians vs. Athletics Best MLB Prop Bet
- Jose Ramirez Home Run (+390 at FanDuel)
There's bon appetite for Cleveland’s top slugger on Friday. Ramirez gets the righty vs. lefty matchup that can pay dividends — especially at the home run-friendly Sutter Health Park. He’s smashing left-handed pitching for .389 and 11 home runs. Springs, on the other hand, is getting hit for .347 against righties at home.
He’s allowed seven home runs in eight home starts and sports a 1.89 home run per nine rate. Ramirez and his .318/.80/.528 slash line offers excellent longshot value on his home run prop in the warm Sacramento climate in his first visit there on Friday.
Guardians vs. Athletics Prediction and Pick
The Guardians’ pitching is the only thing keeping them afloat in the AL wild card race. Their rotation has posted a sterling 3.14 ERA over 15 June games, ranking them fifth in MLB during that stretch — all while Oakland’s staff trails at 28th with a 5.14 ERA.
Tanner Bibee has some gas coming into the night, having delivered six innings and six strikeouts in each of his last two outings. He should have an edge here as he picked up a win and recorded double-digit punchouts in his last two outings against the A’s.
Springs shows flashes as he has kept things steady in June, but I can’t back this horrendous Athletics bullpen that has anchored the club. The A’s offense can do damage, but with leaky pitching up and down the roster, their 14-25 home record suggests they can’t take advantage of their offensively prone ballpark as much as their visitors can.
Pick: Guardians (-126 at FanDuel)
