Guardians vs. Astros Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, July 8
The Houston Astros dropped their series opener with the Cleveland Guardians on Monday night, but they have their ace on the mound for Tuesday’s Game 2.
Hunter Brown (1.82 ERA) will get the ball for Houston on Tuesday against Guardians opener Joey Cantillo. So far this season, Cantillo has been solid (3.41 ERA), but this game will be all about the Guardians' bullpen, which has a 3.88 ERA in 2025.
Oddsmakers have set Houston as a sizable favorite at home, and it makes sense since the team is 13-4 in Brown’s 17 starts in the 2025 season.
Can he lead the AL West-leading Astros to another win?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to bet on in the prop market, and my prediction for Tuesday’s action.
Guardians vs. Astros Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Guardians +1.5 (-131)
- Astros -1.5 (+107)
Moneyline
- Guardians: +164
- Astros: -202
Total
- 7 (Over -119/Under -102)
Guardians vs. Astros Probable Pitchers
- Cleveland: Joey Cantillo (1-0, 3.41 ERA)
- Houston: Hunter Brown (9-3, 1.82 ERA)
Guardians vs. Astros How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, July 8
- Time: 8:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Daikin Park
- How to Watch (TV): SCHN, CLEG
- Guardians record: 41-48
- Astros record: 55-36
Guardians vs. Astros Best MLB Prop Bets
Astros Best MLB Prop Bet
- Hunter Brown OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (-155)
I love this matchup for Brown, as the Guardians rank in the bottom five in MLB in OPS, batting average, and runs scored in the 2025 season.
On top of that, they’re averaging 8.21 strikeouts per game, which is good for 15th in MLB.
Brown has punched out 126 batters in 104.0 innings this season, ranking in the 92nd percentile in strikeout percentage and the 76th percentile in whiff percentage amongst MLB pitchers. He’s cleared 6.5 Ks in 12 of his 17 outings in 2025, and I expect him to be in the mix to do it again on Tuesday.
Guardians vs. Astros Prediction and Pick
So far this season, Cleveland and Houston have both hit the UNDER in 56.0 percent of their games, and I think we could be in line for a low-scoring affair given the pitching matchup on Tuesday.
These teams did combine for 12 runs in their series opener, but Brown has been the key to Houston’s under machine, posting 10 starts that finished with seven or fewer combined runs.
The righty has allowed two or fewer earned runs in a whopping 15 of his 17 outings in the 2025 season.
While I’m not sold on the Guardians being as dominant with their pitching, they do have a respectable 3.88 bullpen ERA, and Cantillo tossed 3.1 scoreless innings in his last outing as an opener.
The strong pitching – coupled with Cleveland’s offense ranking 27th in runs scored – is a perfect recipe for an UNDER on Tuesday.
Pick: UNDER 7 (-102 at DraftKings)
