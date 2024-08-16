Guardians vs. Brewers Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Friday, Aug. 16
Two teams at the top of its respective divisions meet to start a weekend series in Milwaukee.
For the Cleveland Guardians and Milwaukee Brewers, each team is trying to prove its validity as a postseason contender in interleague play against a fellow team at the top of its division. Both teams have overachieved to date, but which one can come out looking stronger?
Let’s see how the two teams matchup on Friday night.
Guardians vs. Brewers Odds, Spread and Total
Run Line
- Guardians: -1.5 (+150)
- Brewers: +1.5 (-182)
Moneyline
- Guardians: -110
- Brewers: -106
Total: 8 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Guardians vs. Brewers How to Watch
- Date: Friday, August 16th
- Game Time: 8:10 PM EST
- Venue: American Family Field
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Great Lakes, Bally Sports North
- Guardians Record: 72-49
- Brewers Record: 69-52
Guardians vs. Brewers Probable Pitchers
- Cleveland Guardians: Gavin Williams (2-4, 4.39 ERA)
- Milwaukee Brewers: Aaron Civale (3-8, 5.02 ERA)
Guardians vs. Brewers Key Players to Watch
Cleveland Guardians
Jose Ramirez: Among the best hitters in baseball, Ramirez is hitting .281 with an OPS of .878, the engine behind the Guardians first place spot in the AL Central. Since the All-Star break, he’s been even better despite Cleveland’s slump offensively. He is hitting .320 with an OPS of 1.015.
Milwaukee Brewers
Jackson Chourio: The Brewers rookie has been playing his best ball in August, posting .345/.390/.545 slashes, including three homers and nine RBI’s. With Christian Yelich set to miss the rest of the season, can Chourio emerge as a key bat for Milwaukee in the postseason.
Guardians vs. Brewers Prediction and Pick
I can’t support backing the Guardians as road favorites against a quality Brewers lineup that has remained a top 10 offense in terms of OPS since the All-Star break, despite not having the likes of Yelich for most of that time period. The team has as good of an ability as any team at putting the ball in play, which should put pressure on Guardians starter Gavin Williams.
Meanwhile, Cleveland’s offense has slid quite a bit, 26th in OPS since the midsummer classic.
Take Milwaukee at the cheap price.
PICK: Brewers ML (-106)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.