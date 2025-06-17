Guardians vs. Giants Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 17
Cleveland heads to the Bay Area after a sweep by the Mariners as they attempt to stay afloat in the AL Wild Card race.
The Giants dropped a series to the Dodgers to keep them two games behind in the NL West, but will be debuting their star acquisition in Rafael Devers since he got stunningly traded from the Red Sox on Sunday.
Cleveland turns to Slade Cecconi (1-3, 4.26 ERA), who’s delivered back-to-back 5-inning outings but is settling in with five varying starts since being recalled. Opposing him is Giants ace Robbie Ray (8-1, 2.55 ERA), who comes in with a sterling 10.2 K/9 rate and elite WHIP of 1.12. Despite a hiccup in his last outing against Colorado), Ray has delivered nine quality starts already, and batters are hitting just .199 off him.
Let’s talk more about ways we can bet on this series opener Tuesday.
Guardians vs. Giants Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Guardians +1.5 (-170)
- Giants -1.5 (+140)
Moneyline
- Guardians (+132)
- Giants (-156)
Total
- Over 7.5 (+100)
- Under 7.5 (-122)
Guardians vs. Giants Probable Pitchers
- Guardians: Slade Cecconi (1-3, 4.26 ERA)
- Giants: Robbie Ray (8-1, 2.55 ERA)
Guardians vs. Giants How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, June 17, 2025
- Time: 9:45 p.m. ET
- Venue: Oracle Park
- How to Watch (TV): NBCS BA, Guardians TV
- Guardians Record: 35-35
- Giants Record: 36-34
Guardians vs. Giants Best MLB Prop Bet
- Robbie Ray Over 6.5 Strikeouts (-102 at FanDuel)
I think this is pretty solid value considering Ray has hit the Over on this line in seven of his last nine starts. Ray is down on his K/9 rate since last season, though he’s still dismissing 10.18 hitters, which places him in the 82 percentile. Cleveland is not the most plate disciplined team: It whiffs on 25.8% of its swings and swings on 48.6% of pitches it sees — both of which in the bottom-seven teams.
Guardians vs. Giants Prediction and Pick
Aside from Ray serving as one of the most reliable arms in the National League, he’s facing a Guardians offense that ranks near the bottom of the league in nearly every major batting category. Cleveland is hitting just .208 over its last 10 games and has averaged fewer than three runs per game in that span. Against lefties specifically, they’ve struggled even more, ranking 23rd in wRC+ and bottom five in hard-hit rate.
Jose Ramirez remains the only consistent threat in the lineup, but with no support around him, Cleveland’s chances of putting up a crooked number against Ray are less likely.
While Cecconi doesn’t dominate with strikeouts, he’s done a solid job limiting walks and avoiding big innings in his small sample size. The Giants’ offense, meanwhile, has been good, but not explosive. They’ve more so leaned on pitching and timely hitting. Devers adds pop to the lineup, but Oracle Park is known as one of the more pitcher-friendly venues in baseball, which could take some adjustment.
Pick: Under 7.5 (-122 at FanDuel)
