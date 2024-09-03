Guardians vs. Royals Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Tuesday, Sept. 3 (Back Tanner Bibee)
Make it six losses in a row for the Kansas City Royals, who have gone from first in the AL Central last week to 4.5 games back of the Cleveland Guardians entering Game 2 of their series this week.
Cleveland picked up a 4-2 win on Monday night, moving to 20 games over .500 on the season in the process.
Now, the Royals will look to rebound at home with Brady Singer on the mound. Singer enters this start with a 9-9 record and 3.36 ERA, but the Royals dropped four of his five starts in the month of August.
With Kansas City still in a wild card spot – for now – can it bounce back in a pick’em scenario at home?
Here’s a breakdown of the latest odds, my best bet and more for Tuesday’s AL Central clash.
Guardians vs. Royals Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Guardians -1.5 (+142)
- Royals +1.5 (-170)
Moneyline
- Guardians: -115
- Royals: -105
Total
- 8 (Over -112/Under -108)
Guardians vs. Royals Probable Pitchers
- Cleveland: Tanner Bibee (10-6, 3.65 ERA)
- Kansas City: Brady Singer (9-9, 3.36 ERA)
Guardians vs. Royals How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Sept. 3
- Time: 7:40 p.m. EST
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Great Lakes
- Guardians record: 79-59
- Royals record: 75-64
Guardians vs. Royals Key Players to Watch
Cleveland Guardians
Josh Naylor: Naylor smacked a home run on Monday night to help lead the Guardians to a win, and he’s hitting .245 with 29 homers on the season. He’s struggled against Singer in his career, hitting .130 (3-for-23) with one homer and four runs batted in.
Kansas City Royals
Brady Singer: Kansas City did not fare well in Singer’s starts in August as the righty posted a 5.53 ERA while giving up 39 hits and five walks in 27.2 innings of work. Kansas City is still over .500 in his outings (15-12), but Singer has seen his ERA jump from 2.88 to 3.36 in the last month.
Guardians vs. Royals Prediction and Pick
Last week, Bibee didn’t put together a great showing against the Royals, allowing five runs across five innings, but the Guardians picked up a 7-5 win thanks to four scoreless innings from their league-best bullpen.
Kansas City’s losing streak is extremely concerning in the last month of the regular season, and I’m not sold on Singer (5.53 ERA last month) as the stopper.
Cleveland has thrived when Bibee is on the mound, winning 19 of his 26 outings, and he’s posted 18 outings with three or fewer earned runs allowed.
When you have the best bullpen in baseball backing you up, throwing a quality start is a great way to earn a win.
Until the Royals get back on track, I’ll lay the small price with Cleveland.
Pick: Guardians Moneyline (-115)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.