Guardians vs. Tigers Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for ALDS Game 4 (How to Bet Total)
For the second straight game, the Detroit Tigers shut out the Cleveland Guardians, winning 3-0 at home in Game 3 to take a 2-1 series lead in the ALDS.
Now, Detroit has a chance to close things out in Game 4 at home.
Detroit has completely changed the way pitching staffs work in the postseason, using an all-hands-on-deck approach in every game that Tarik Skubal doesn’t start. It’s worked so far, and it appears Detroit is going with a similar strategy in Game 4, as it has yet to announce a starter.
Cleveland scored five runs in Game 1 in the first innings, but in the last 26 innings of this series, it has just two total runs, including none in the last two games.
Can the offense turn things around to force a winner-take-all Game 5?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, key players to watch and my best bet for Thursday night’s contest.
Guardians vs. Tigers Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Guardians: -1.5 (+145)
- Tigers +1.5 (-175)
Moneyline
- Guardians: -125
- Tigers: +105
Total
- 6.5 (Over -118/Under -102)
Guardians vs. Tigers Probable Pitchers
- Cleveland: Tanner Bibee (12-8, 3.47 ERA)
- Detroit: TBA
Guardians vs. Tigers How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Oct. 10
- Time: 6:08 p.m. EST
- Venue: Comerica Park
- How to Watch (TV): TNT
- Series: Tigers lead 2-1
Guardians vs. Tigers Key Players to Watch
Cleveland Guardians
Tanner Bibee: The Guardians righty was solid in Game 1, pitching 4.2 innings and allowing four hits, no runs, and striking out six. During the regular season, the Guardians were an impressive 22-9 when Bibee was on the mound, and they’ll look to build on that in Game 4 – if they can get him some run support.
Detroit Tigers
Riley Greene: Greene drove in a run and picked up a hit in Game 3, and he’s coming off a strong regular season where he hit .262 with 24 homers and 74 runs batted in across 137 games. Detroit’s offense has just six total runs in this series, so Greene could be a player that needs to step up to get it a win on Thursday.
Guardians vs. Tigers Prediction and Pick
How can we not bet the UNDER in Thursday’s matchup between these two struggling offenses?
There have been just six total runs over the last two games and 13 in the series, with at least one team being shut out in every game.
Now, the Guardians turn to their Game 1 starter in Bibee, who did not allow a run and then turned things over to the league’s No. 1 bullpen.
Meanwhile, Detroit has been lights out since the first inning of Game 1, and the Guardians have just nine hits since Game 1.
I don’t mind a bet on Cleveland to force Game 5 given its record in Bibee’s starts, but both of these squads have been under machines this season.
Cleveland is 84-69-11 to the UNDER and Detroit is 81-78-8 so far this season. Expect another low-scoring game on Thursday.
Pick: UNDER 6.5 (-102)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
