Guardians vs. Tigers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers for ALDS Game 3 (How to Bet Total)
The Detroit Tigers stole Game 2 in Cleveland in the ALDS, as Kerry Carpenter hit a three-run homer off All-Star closer Emmanuel Clase to give the Tigers a 3-0 win.
Now, the Guardians and Tigers play a critical Game 3 in Detroit on Wednesday afternoon.
The Tigers have yet to announce a starter for this game, but they’ve gone with several bullpen games and have nearly every pitcher on their postseason roster available for Game 3.
Can the Guardians bounce back after holding the Tigers scoreless for the first 17 innings of this series?
Here’s a look at the latest odds, key players to watch and my best bet for Game 3.
Guardians vs. Tigers Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Guardians -1.5 (+150)
- Tigers +1.5 (-180)
Moneyline
- Guardians: -112
- Tigers: -108
Total
- 7 (Over -112/Under -108)
Guardians vs. Tigers Probable Pitchers
- Cleveland: Alex Cobb (2-1, 2.76 ERA)
- Detroit: TBA
Guardians vs. Tigers How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Oct. 9
- Time: 3:08 p.m. EST
- Venue: Comerica Park
- How to Watch (TV): TBS
- Series: Tied 1-1
Guardians vs. Tigers Key Players to Watch
Cleveland Guardians
Alex Cobb: The veteran starter only made three starts in the 2024 regular season, and he hasn’t pitched since Sept. 1. Cobb allowed just two hits and one run (unearned) in his last start of the regular season, but can we trust the veteran on almost a month’s roster in a crucial Game 3?
Detroit Tigers
Kerry Carpenter: The hero of Game 2, Carpenter hit a three-run homer off Emmanuel Clase to give the Tigers a win. Detroit nearly wasted a gem from Tarik Skubal, but Carpenter helped a struggling offense score for the first time in 18 innings this series.
Guardians vs. Tigers Prediction and Pick
There have been just 10 runs over the first two games of this series, with Detroit getting shut out 7-0 in Game 1 and the Guardians getting shut out 3-0 in Game 2.
I think the UNDER is the play on Wednesday – even though I’m a little worried about Cobb – since Detroit’s offense has been one of the 10 worst in baseball all season long.
The Tigers do have an elite bullpen (3.55 ERA during the regular season), and the Guardians led MLB in bullpen ERA (2.57) during the regular season.
Neither of these teams has been able to string anything together this series, as the Guardians had a big first inning in Game 1 and have only scored two runs since.
I’ll gladly take the UNDER with all hands on deck for Detroit on Wednesday.
Pick: UNDER 7 (-108)
