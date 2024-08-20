Guardians vs. Yankees Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Tuesday, Aug. 20 (How to Bet Total)
Two of the best teams in the American League face off on Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium, as the Cleveland Guardians could overtake the New York Yankees in the MLB-wide standings with a win.
New York comes into this game with a half-game lead in the AL East after the Baltimore Orioles lost on Monday night, but it has to face a lefty in Matthew Boyd on Tuesday, something that the Yankees have struggled with in 2024.
Cleveland still holds a lead in the AL Central, but it is diminishing by the day with the Minnesota Twins and Kansas City Royals both sitting just 2.5 games behind them. The Guardians are 5-5 in their last 10 games, but they enter this matchup on a three-game skid.
Here’s a look at the latest odds, key players to watch and my prediction for Tuesday night’s game.
Guardians vs. Yankees Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Guardians +1.5 (-148)
- Yankees -1.5 (+124)
Moneyline
- Guardians: +140
- Yankees: -166
Total
- 8.5 (Over -102/Under -118)
Guardians vs. Yankees Probable Pitchers
- Cleveland: Matthew Boyd (0-0, 1.69 ERA)
- New York: Luis Gil (12-6, 3.25 ERA)
Guardians vs. Yankees How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Aug. 20
- Time: 7:05 p.m. EST
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Great Lakes, YES Network
- Guardians record: 72-52
- Yankees record: 73-52
Guardians vs. Yankees Key Players to Watch
Cleveland Guardians
Matthew Boyd: Making his return from Tommy John surgery, Boyd spun 5.1 innings of one-run ball against the Chicago Cubs in 2024 season debut on Aug. 13. This is a favorable matchup for him against a Yankees team that is just 26th in MLB in batting average against left-handed pitching.
New York Yankees
Aaron Judge: The best player in baseball right now, Judge is hitting .331 with 44 homers and 111 runs batted in so far this season. While he’s hit a little worse against lefties, he’s still hitting over .300 against them. The Yankees need Judge to carry their offense as they look to win the AL East this season.
Guardians vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick
New York’s struggles against left-handed pitching this season are well documented. Not only are the Yankees 26th in batting average against lefties, but they are also just 22nd in slugging percentage.
Meanwhile, Cleveland is a middling offense – 16th in the league in OPS – and has to take on a young starter in Luis Gil that has been dominant at times for the Yankees, leading them to a 15-8 record in his 23 starts.
I’m not totally sold on New York winning this game outright as a favorite, so instead I’m eyeing the UNDER on Tuesday.
Both of these teams have great bullpens, and the Guardians rank No. 1 in the league in bullpen ERA (2.67) in 2024. New York isn’t super far behind at 3.71.
I expect runs to be at a premium given this pitching matchup.
Pick: UNDER 8.5 (-118)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.