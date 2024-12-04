Hawks vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Dec. 4
The Milwaukee Bucks are coming off a blowout win in the NBA Cup on Tuesday night against the Detroit Pistons, sending them to the knockout stage next week.
Now, the Bucks have a tough back-to-back against a frisky Atlanta Hawks team that has some really nice young pieces in Jalen Johnson and Dyson Daniels that should make things tough on the Milwaukee offense.
Atlanta knocked off the Cleveland Cavaliers twice last week before beating the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night by 12.
This game could end up being closer than some would expect — even with the Bucks playing better as of late — depending upon who sits for Milwaukee on the second night of a back-to-back.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, best prop bets and my prediction for this Dec. 4 game.
Hawks vs. Bucks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Hawks +4 (-108)
- Bucks -4 (-112)
Moneyline
- Hawks: +150
- Bucks: -180
Total
- 236 (Over -108/Under -112)
Hawks vs. Bucks How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Dec. 4
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports (Local)
- Hawks record: 11-11
- Bucks record: 11-9
Hawks vs. Bucks Injury Reports
Hawks Injury Report
- Dominick Barlow – out
- Seth Lundy – out
- Mouhamed Gueye – out
- Cody Zeller – out
- Keaton Wallace – out
- Trae Young – probable
Bucks Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Hawks vs. Bucks Best NBA Prop Bets
Atlanta Hawks Best NBA Prop Bets
- Jalen Johnson OVER 18.5 Points (-120)
Hawks youngster Jalen Johnson is quickly developing into one of the best young forwards in the NBA, and he’s having a great start to the 2024-25 season.
The former first-round pick is averaging 20.0 points, 9.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game while shooting 50.8 percent from the field and 36.7 percent from 3 in the 2024-25 campaign.
He's cleared 18.5 points in six straight games and 14 of his 21 games overall this season. Johnson’s usage has been steady as well, as he’s taken at least 14 shots nine of his last 10 contests.
He’s a solid bet at this number against a Bucks team playing the second night of a back-to-back.
Milwaukee Bucks Best NBA Prop Bets
- Giannis Antetokounmpo OVR 32.5 Points (-110)
Could we see a closer game on Wednesday night that allows Giannis to go OVER his points prop?
The two-time MVP had 28 points on 10-of-11 shooting against Detroit on Tuesday, but he didn’t play a minute in the fourth quarter – and played just 27:40 overall – since Milwaukee was up big on the front end of a back-to-back.
Now, the Bucks are just four-point home favorites in this one, which could help Giannis stay on the floor in a closer game. Atlanta should give the Bucks plenty of possessions, as it ranks No. 2 in the NBA in pace and is a weaker defense, ranking 20th in defensive rating and 27th in opponent points per game.
Giannis enters this game averaging 32.7 points per game, clearing 32.5 points in eight of his 18 games this season.
Hawks vs. Bucks Prediction and Pick
The Bucks are on fire right now, winning seven consecutive games and nine of their last 10 to move into the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference.
Antetokounmpo has been the driving force on this run, playing at an MVP level all season long.
However, there are a few trends that are concerning for the Bucks in this matchup.
First off, Milwaukee is just 4-5-1 against the spread when favored at home this season, and it has really struggled on the second night of back-to-backs, posting an NBA-worst ATS record of 0-3-1.
On the other side, Atlanta is 4-2 against the spread as a road underdog and has upset wins over the Cleveland Cavaliers (twice) and Boston Celtics already on the resume this season.
There’s a chance the Bucks could sit players on the second night of a back-to-back, so I’ll gladly take the Hawks at this number before the Bucks release their official injury report on Wednesday.
Pick: Hawks +4 (-108)
