Hawks vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Nov. 13
Fresh off of their fourth win of the season on Tuesday night, the Utah Jazz will host the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday with Trae Young (knee) still out of the lineup.
The Hawks have gotten by without Young, going 5-2 in the game’s he’s missed so far this season. Atlanta dominated against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night, winning by 33, and it is looking to keep things rolling on the second night of a back-to-back.
Utah scored over 150 points in a win over the Pacers on Tuesday, and it’s gotten off to a surprisingly good start, especially at home where it is 3-2 straight up.
Dyson Daniels and the Hawks are 6-6 against the spread this season, but can they cover as road favorites on Thursday?
Let’s dive into the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this matchup on Nov. 13.
Hawks vs. Jazz Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Hawks -2.5 (-105)
- Jazz +2.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Hawks: -142
- Jazz: +120
Total
- 232.5 (Over -118/Under -102)
Hawks vs. Jazz How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Nov. 13
- Time: 9:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Delta Center
- How to Watch (TV): KJZZ, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)
- Hawks record: 7-5
- Jazz record: 4-7
Hawks vs. Jazz Injury Reports
Hawks Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Jazz Injury Report
- Kyle Anderson – out
- Taylor Hendricks – out
- Walker Kessler – out
- Georges Niang – out
- John Tonje – out
- Oscar Tshiebwe – out
Hawks vs. Jazz Best NBA Prop Bets
Hawks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Dyson Daniels OVER 6.5 Assists (-139)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Daniels is a great prop target against Utah:
Reigning Most Improved Player Dyson Daniels has taken over a lot of the point guard duties for the Hawks with Young out, and he's thriving in the role.
In the last seven games, Daniels has cleared 6.5 assists four times, picking up eight, 13, eight and eight assists over his last four games. He played less than 27 minutes on Wednesday, yet he still finished with eight dimes.
Overall this season, Daniels is averaging 5.6 assists on 10.4 potential assists per game, but both of those numbers have skyrocketed with Young out.
The former lottery pick is averaging 7.3 assists and 12.9 potential assists per game in his last eight games (including the Brooklyn game where Young was injured in the first quarter). He's picked up at least six dimes in seven of those eight contests.
I think Daniels is a worthy prop target on Thursday against a Utah team that ranks 25th in defensive rating, 25th in opponent points per game and 27th in opponent assists per game.
Hawks vs. Jazz Prediction and Pick
The Jazz are 3-2 straight up at home this season, but I’m fading them at this short number against a Hawks team that blew out Sacramento on Wednesday and is now 5-2 with Trae Young out of the lineup.
Atlanta is now 12th in the NBA in net rating (+2.8), and it has found a groove with Daniels and Jalen Johnson leading the way on offense.
Even though the Jazz knocked off a bad Indiana team on Tuesday, Utah still sits in 22nd in the league in net rating, 23rd in offensive rating and 25th in defensive rating.
I have no faith in the Jazz getting stops when they need to against a competent offense, and the Hawks are an impressive 4-3 against the spread with a +7.4-point average scoring margin on the road this season.
This price is discounted since Atlanta is playing the second night of a back-to-back, but it didn’t have to tax many players on Wednesday because it won by so much over the Kings.
I’ll trust the Hawks to pick up the win on Thursday night.
Pick: Hawks Moneyline (-142 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.