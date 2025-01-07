Hawks vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Jan. 7
Shoutout to the Utah Jazz, as they went on the Florida sweep, knocking off the Miami Heat and Orlando Magic in back-to-back nights to move to 9-25 on the season ahead of Tuesday’s contest against the Atlanta Hawks.
Utah is back at home for this matchup, but the Jazz have struggled at Delta Center this season, winning just two of their 14 games. To make matters worse, Utah is down John Collins, Jordan Clarkson and Keyonte George in this matchup, which should make things a little tougher against an Atlanta squad that is fighting for a playoff spot in the East.
The Hawks have been a pleasant surprise to open the 2024-25 season, but they enter this game on a three-game skid – and without forward Jalen Johnson. Can Trae Young get his team back on track as a road favorite?
This is certainly a winnable game for the Hawks, but they’ve gone just 1-4 against the spread when favored on the road this season. After losing to the Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets in its last three games, Atlanta will look to get back on track in a much easier matchup tonight.
Here’s a full breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Tuesday’s contest.
Hawks vs. Jazz Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Hawks -6.5 (-110)
- Jazz +6.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Hawks: -258
- Jazz: +210
Total
- 236.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Hawks vs. Jazz How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Jan. 7
- Time: 9:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Delta Center
- How to Watch (TV): Root Sports, Bally Sports Southeast
- Hawks record: 18-18
- Jazz record: 9-25
Hawks vs. Jazz Injury Reports
Hawks Injury Report
- Bogdan Bogdanovic – probable
- Trae Young – probable
- Jalen Johnson – out
- Larry Nance Jr. – out
- Kobe Bufkin – out
- Cody Zeller – out
- Keaton Wallace – out
- Daeqwon Plowden – out
- Mouhamed Gueye – out
Jazz Injury Report
- Lauri Markkanen – questionable
- Collin Sexton – available
- Keyonte George – out
- Jordan Clarkson – out
- John Collins – out
- Oscar Tshiebwe – out
- Elijah Harkless – out
- Taylor Hendricks – out
Hawks vs. Jazz Best NBA Prop Bets
Atlanta Hawks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Dyson Daniels OVER 2.5 Steals (-125)
This is a prime matchup for defensive ace Dyson Daniels, as the Jazz allow the most opponent steals per game (10.3) this season.
Daniels is averaging an NBA-best 3.2 steals per game, picking up three or more in five of his last six games. With Keyonte George out and the Jazz likely leaning on rookie Isaiah Collier more, it’s hard not to love Daniels on the defensive end tonight.
Utah Jazz Best NBA Prop Bet
- Collin Sexton OVER 21.5 Points (-125)
With so many key players out for the Jazz, Collin Sexton should be in line for a huge workload on Tuesday – that would even get bigger if Markkanen sits.
Sexton scored 20 points on 18 shots against a tough Orlando defense on Sunday, and he’s attempted 18 or more shots in five of his last seven games. While Sexton has only cleared this total in just nine games, this is a great matchup against a Hawks team that is 20th in defensive rating and No. 2 in pace.
Hawks vs. Jazz Prediction and Pick
In my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – from earlier today, I shared why I think the Hawks will win this game and are a solid moneyline parlay piece on Tuesday night:
Atlanta is a 6.5-point road favorite on Tuesday against the Utah Jazz. While the Hawks are just 2-3 straight up and 1-4 against the spread in this spot this season, I do think they’re primed to pick up a win tonight.
After knocking off Miami and Orlando in an East Coast trip, the Jazz return home where they are a shocking 2-12 straight up this season and have a net rating of -9.8 – good for 29th in the NBA.
Plus, Utah is down several key players on Tuesday with Jordan Clarkson, John Collins and Keyonte George all already ruled out. Lauri Markkanen is also listed as questionable.
Atlanta enters this game on a three-game skid, but the Hawks are still the No. 8 seed in the East. Overall, the Hawks have a net rating that is nearly five points better than the Jazz this season.
There is a little concern with Jalen Johnson out tonight for Atlanta, but I still think the Hawks have enough offensive firepower to win this matchup against a Jazz team that is more concerned about getting Cooper Flagg – or another top player in the draft – than winning games this season.
While Atlanta is just 1-4 against the spread as a road favorite, the Jazz are just 5-9 ATS as home dogs, posting an average scoring margin of -9.7 points in those games.
With three key rotation players sidelined for Utah – and potentially Markkanen – I think Atlanta is the bet to make tonight.
Pick: Hawks -6.5 (-110)
