Hawks vs. Kings Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Nov. 12
The Sacramento Kings lost their third straight game on Tuesday night and don’t have much time to rest as they host the Atlanta Hawks tonight.
The Kings are now 3-8 on the season, including 2-4 at home, while the Hawks have won two straight and five of their last seven to move to 6-5 on the year and 4-2 on the road.
The oddsmakers have the Hawks as road favorites at the best betting sites for Wednesday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Wednesday night’s matchup.
Hawks vs. Kings Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Hawks -3.5 (-112)
- Kings +3.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Hawks: -166
- Kings: +140
Total
- 233.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Hawks vs. Kings How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Nov. 12
- Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
- How to Watch (TV): FDSSE, NBCS-CA
- Hawks record: 6-5
- Kings record: 3-8
Hawks vs. Kings Injury Reports
Hawks Injury Report
- Nickeil Alexander-Walker – questionable
- N’Faly Dante – out
- Nikola Djurisic – out
- Eli John Ndiaye – out
- Jacob Toppin – out
- Trae Young – out
Kings Injury Report
- TBA
Hawks vs. Kings Best NBA Prop Bets
Hawks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Dyson Daniels OVER 5.5 Assists (+100)
The Hawks have needed players to step up with Trae Young out of the lineup, and Dyson Daniels is one of a few who have done just that. The fourth-year guard is averaging 5.4 assists per game this season, up one full assist from last year’s 4.4.
In the last six games without Young, Daniels has had 6, 3, 6, 8, 13, and 8 assists. Those 29 assists over the last three games are mighty impressive, and he had 53 potential assists as well.
The Kings are in a tough schedule spot tonight, so I’ll take Daniels to keep dishing out dimes in Sacramento.
Hawks vs. Kings Prediction and Pick
The Hawks have had a day off after a win in Los Angeles over the Clippers while the Kings battled against the Nuggets on Tuesday night.
This will be the second back-to-back situation of the season for the Kings, and they lost both legs of the last one. They covered as +9 underdogs in Oklahoma City before losing by 13 as +4.5 dogs in Chicago the next night.
I just don’t see the Kings being able to make this a game against the Hawks. They’ve lost three straight, and while they were against three of the better teams in the league, Atlanta is 4-2 on the road and should make it 5-2 tonight.
Pick: Hawks -3.5 (-112)
