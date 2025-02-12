Hawks vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Feb. 12
For the fourth time this season, the New York Knicks will take on the Atlanta Hawks and Trae Young – a rivalry that has been going since Young knocked the Knicks out of the playoffs in the 2020-21 season.
This season, Atlanta has won two of the three matchups between these teams, although it lost the last game they played by nine points in New York.
The Knicks are coming off a win on Tuesday night against the Indiana Pacers, but they have a quick turnaround – something that they’ve struggled in this season. Plus, OG Anunoby (foot) has been out of the lineup as of late, and it’s hard to imagine the Knicks playing him before the All-Star break.
On the Atlanta side, it has rebounded from a brutal stretch, winning three games in a row to jump back into the No. 8 seed in the East. Can the Hawks cover as road dogs tonight?
Here’s a full breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction on Wednesday night.
Hawks vs. Knicks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Hawks +8 (-110)
- Knicks -8 (-110)
Moneyline
- Hawks: +275
- Knicks: -345
Total
- 239.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Hawks vs. Knicks How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Feb. 12
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- How to Watch (TV): MSG, Bally Sports Southeast
- Hawks record: 26-28
- Knicks record: 35-18
Hawks vs. Knicks Injury Reports
Hawks Injury Report
- Kobe Bufkin – out
- Vit Krejci – out
- Jalen Johnson – out
- Larry Nance Jr. – out
- Daeqwon Plowden – questionable
- Trae Young – probable
Knicks Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Hawks vs. Knicks Best NBA Prop Bets
Atlanta Hawks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Trae Young OVER 9.5 Assists (-125)
Trae Young has 10 or more assists in two of his three games against the Knicks this season, and New York (dead last in opponent 3-point percentage) should leave some Hawks shooters open for Young to find on Wednesday night.
Young is averaging 11.4 assists on 21.1 potential assists per game this season, giving him a terrific floor when it comes to hitting this prop.
New York Knicks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Josh Hart OVER 9.5 Rebounds (-125)
This season, Josh Hart is averaging 9.6 rebounds per game, clearing 10 or more boards in 17 of his 24 games since Christmas. Over that stretch, he’s averaging 11.5 rebounds per game for New York.
Hart has failed to clear this prop in all of his games against the Hawks, but Atlanta ranks No. 2 in the league in pace and No. 20 in opponent rebounds per game – meaning there should be plenty of chances for Hart to hit the glass.
I’ll take a chance on him to get to double-digit boards on Wednesday.
Hawks vs. Knicks Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m taking the points with Atlanta on Wednesday night:
Let’s start in New York, where the New York Knicks are coming off a big win over the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night.
Now, the Knicks are playing the second night of a back-to-back against the Atlanta Hawks, a team that has given them issues this season. Atlanta is 2-1 against New York this season, although it did lose the last meeting between these teams by eight points in New York.
Despite that, I like the Hawks to cover here.
Atlanta is on a three-game winning streak, moving into the No. 8 spot in the Eastern Conference in the process. The Hawks are also one of the better teams against the spread as road underdogs (13-9 against the spread) in the 2024-25 campaign.
Since the Knicks have such a short rotation – and may once again be without OG Anunoby – I’m concerned about them covering such a large number. New York is also one of the worst teams in the NBA on the second night of a back-to-back, covering in just two of seven games.
I’ll take the points in this rivalry matchup.
Pick: Hawks +8 (-110 at DraftKings)
