Hawks vs. Magic Best NBA Prop Bets (Predictions for Paolo Banchero, Trae Young and Dyson Daniels)
Playoff-level basketball is back!
The NBA’s play-in tournament kicks off on Tuesday night with the No. 7 seed on the line in the Eastern Conference. The Orlando Magic host the Atlanta Hawks for a chance to face the defending champion Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs, and oddsmakers have set the Magic as favorites in this game at home.
However, you don’t have to bet on a side to get involved in the action.
There are tons of player props to wager on in this matchup, including ones for All-Stars Paolo Banchero and Trae Young.
I have a pick for each of those stars, as well as an up-and-coming star for the Hawks in this play-in contest. Let’s break down these plays and the latest odds for them on Tuesday night.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Hawks vs. Magic
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Dyson Daniels OVER 10.5 Rebounds and Assists (-125)
- Paolo Banchero OVER 29.5 Points (-110)
- Trae Young UNDER 10.5 Assists (-140)
Dyson Daniels OVER 10.5 Rebounds and Assists (-125)
A candidate for the NBA’s Most Improved Player award, Dyson Daniels finished the regular season averaging 14.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game while leading the league in steals per night (3.0).
I’m eying a combined rebounds and assists prop for him on Tuesday, as he closed the season averaging 6.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game in 21 games since the start of March. Daniels had 14 games over that 21-game stretch with 11 or more rebounds and assists.
I expect the Hawks wing to be heavily involved in the game plan on Tuesday as Atlanta tries to slow down Franz Wagner and Banchero. If Daniels plays heavy minutes, he’s a great bet to clear this prop since it’s right around his season average in these categories.
Paolo Banchero OVER 29.5 Points (-110)
Banchero has dominated the Hawks this season, scoring 31, 33, and 36 points in his three meetings against them. Can he clear the 30-point mark again tonight?
Atlanta ranks in the bottom five in the NBA in opponent points per game, so it’s not surprising to see Banchero thriving on the offensive end in this matchup.
Not only that, but the Magic forward had 30 or more points in 10 of his last 19 games (since the start of March) to close the regular season, averaging 29.1 points per game over that stretch.
In the playoffs last season, Banchero averaged 21.3 shots per game in a seven-game series against Cleveland. If he’s relied on this much in the play-in tournament, he should be in the mix for a 30-point showing.
Trae Young UNDER 10.5 Assists (-140)
No team in the NBA allows fewer assists to its opponents than the Magic (22.7 per game), which is a bad sign for Trae Young when it comes to this market.
So far this season, the Magic have held Young under 10.5 assists in all three of his matchups against them.
Now, Young is averaging 11.6 assists per game for the season, but in the playoffs, he’s seen his assist numbers drop compared to his career average. Young averages 9.8 assists per game in the regular season for his career and 9.0 in the playoffs.
It’s not a huge change, but I expect the Magic to try to take the Hawks' star out of this game on the offensive end. Asking him to hit 11 or more assists (nearly half of what Orlando allows as a team this season) is lofty in a playoff-like environment.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
