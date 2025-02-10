Hawks vs. Magic Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Feb. 10
Both the Atlanta Hawks and Orlando Magic are struggling right now, losing seven of their last 10 games to fall to the No. 9 (Atlanta) and No. 8 (Orlando) seeds in the Eastern Conference.
Prior to this matchup, the Hawks received some good news, as star guard Trae Young was named as a replacement on the All-Star team for the injured Giannis Antetokounmpo.
The Hawks made some major moves at the deadline, trading away Bogdan Bogdanovic and De’Andre Hunter in some rebuilding moves. They did get Terance Mann back in the Bogdanovic deal, but the Hawks still could end up in the playoffs with a strong finish to the season – and potentially some strong play in the play-in tournament.
Orlando’s season has been ravaged by injuries, and it has the worst offense in the NBA over its last 10 games (by offensive rating).
Can it bounce back at home and cover as a 5.5-point favorite?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to bet in the prop market and my prediction on Feb. 10.
Hawks vs. Magic Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Hawks +5.5 (-110)
- Magic -5.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Hawks: +164
- Magic: -198
Total
- 222 (Over -108/Under -112)
Hawks vs. Magic How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Feb. 10
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Kia Center
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Southeast
- Hawks record: 25-28
- Magic record: 26-28
Hawks vs. Magic Injury Reports
Hawks Injury Report
- Kobe Bufkin – out
- Mouhamed Gueye – questionable
- Jalen Johnson – out
- Daeqwon Plowden – out
- Trae Young – probable
Magic Injury Report
- Mac McClung – out
- Ethan Thompson – out
- Moritz Wagner – out
- Jalen Suggs – doubtful
Hawks vs. Magic Best NBA Prop Bets
Atlanta Hawks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Onyeka Okongwu UNDER 9.5 Rebounds (-120)
With Clint Capela off the injury report, I’m fading Onyek Okongwu on Monday night against an Orlando team that is No. 2 in the NBA in opponent rebounds per game.
Even though he’s started 12 straight games for Atlanta, Okongwu is averaging just 8.9 rebounds per game over that stretch, playing more than 30 minutes in just two of those games. I think this is a tough matchup to trust him in.
Orlando Magic Best NBA Prop Bet
- Franz Wagner OVER 26.5 Points (-115)
If there’s one Magic player to trust offensively right now, it’s Franz Wagner.
The former lottery pick has been red hot since coming back from an oblique injury, averaging 26.8 points per game across nine games – attempting 21.1 shots per game.
He should have a big game against an Atlanta team that is 26th in opponent points per game and loves to push the pace this season.
Hawks vs. Magic Prediction and Pick
Even though the Hawks are No. 2 in the NBA in pace, I’m not sold on this game going OVER the total with this Magic team involved.
Orlando is not only No. 29 in offensive rating this season, but it has a top-five defensive rating and ranks No. 2 in opponent points scored per game.
The Magic also love to slow the game down, ranking 29th in pace, which may offset Atlanta’s uptempo style.
With Hunter and Bogdanovic no longer in Atlanta, the team’s offensive ceiling is considerably lower than it was earlier in the season. Plus, Jalen Johnson’s injury has really hurt the Hawks – they’re averaging nearly four less points per game in the 17 games that he’s missed.
Since this total has crept into the 220s, I’ll take the UNDER on Monday.
Pick: UNDER 222 (-112 at DraftKings Sportsbook)
