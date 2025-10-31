Hawks vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for NBA Cup Group Play
One of this year’s first NBA Cup games will take place without key playmakers. The Atlanta Hawks will visit the Indiana Pacers as 2.5-point favorites ahead of the weekend and are expected to keep the home team winless on the year.
Indiana has struggled without Tyrese Haliburton, who is set to miss all of 2025-26 with an Achilles injury. Bennedict Mathurin, Andrew Nembhard and T.J. McConnell have joined him on the injury report temporarily, so the Pacers are extremely shorthanded at guard.
Hawks star Trae Young has already been ruled out for Friday after suffering a knee injury against the Brooklyn Nets, so someone will have to take over for the dynamic distributor.
Here’s our full betting breakdown for the game ahead of tip-off.
Hawks vs. Pacers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Hawks: -2.5 (-115)
- Pacers: +2.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Hawks: -142
- Pacers: +120
Total
- 232.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Hawks vs. Pacers How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Oct. 31
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network
- Hawks record: 2-3
- Pacers record: 0-4
Hawks vs. Pacers Injury Reports
Hawks Injury Report
- Trae Young– out
Pacers Injury Report
- Tyrese Haliburton – out
- Andrew Nembhard – out
- Bennedict Mathurin – out
- T.J. McConnell – out
- Kam Jones – out
- Obi Toppin – out
- Johnny Furphy – questionable
- Taelon Peter – questionable
Hawks vs. Pacers Best NBA Prop Bets
Jalen Johnson over 5.5 assists (+115)
Johnson flashed his playmaking chops with a career-high 5.0 assists per game last season and created for others at a high level in the two games he played in without Young. The do-it-all forward totaled 18 assists in the two games he served as Atlanta’s primary initiator, so this number seems a little low. Johnson posted five assists against Brooklyn when Young was forced to exit in the first quarter and will be running the show from the get-go this time around.
Hawks vs. Pacers Prediction and Pick
The Pacers have actually thrived against the spread despite their 0-4 record. They’ve covered in three of the four games they’ve played in and were underdogs in every contest. Atlanta is the complete opposite.
The Hawks are 1-4 against the spread and haven’t covered in any of the three games they’ve been favored in. That’s concerning, but Indiana’s health is more worrisome. The visitors are in a less severe situation, having to replace one starter.
Atlanta has covered in three straight games against Indiana and should build upon that streak.
Pick: Hawks -2.5 (-115 at DraftKings Sportsbook)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Register with DraftKings today and get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass if you win your first bet. Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit, applying your bonus token, and winning your first $5 wager.