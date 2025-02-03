Hawks vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Feb. 3
Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons are fresh off of a win over the Chicago Bulls on Sunday heading into Monday’s meeting with a reeling Atlanta Hawks squad.
The Hawks have dropped eight games in a row, a bad omen ahead of the trade deadline. Will Atlanta look to sell off some pieces even though it doesn’t control its first-round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft?
It’s possible, but the big loss for Atlanta has been Jalen Johnson, who is out for the season with a shoulder injury. The Hawks have not won a game since he went down, and they’ve fallen to the No. 9 seed in the Eastern Conference in the process.
As a result, Atlanta is a road underdog on Monday against the No. 7-seeded Pistons, who have a chance to jump the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference standings with a win.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to bet in the prop market and my prediction for this Eastern Conference clash.
Hawks vs. Pistons Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Hawks +4 (-108)
- Pistons -4 (-112)
Moneyline
- Hawks: +142
- Pistons: -170
Total
- 235 (Over -108/Under -112)
Hawks vs. Pistons How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Feb. 3
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Southeast
- Hawks record: 22-27
- Pistons record: 25-24
Hawks vs. Pistons Injury Reports
Hawks Injury Report
- Bogdan Bogdanovic – out
- Clint Capela – out
- Kobe Bufkin – out
- Jalen Johnson – out
- Daeqwon Plowden – out
- Trae Young – probable
- Cody Zeller – out
Pistons Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Hawks vs. Pistons Best NBA Prop Bets
Atlanta Hawks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Onyeka Okongwu OVER 9.5 Rebounds (-105)
This is a great spot to back former lottery pick Onyeka Okongwu, as the Hawks have ruled Clint Capela out on Monday.
In four games without Capela this season, Okongwu is averaging 9.0 rebounds per game, clearing 9.5 boards in two of those contests. The young center has at least 10 boards in three of eight games since moving into the starting lineup and six of his last 11.
Over that 11-game stretch, Okongwu is averaging 10.6 boards per game. He’s a solid bet on Monday night, even against a Detroit team that is No. 4 in opponent rebounds per game.
Detroit Pistons Best NBA Prop Bet
- Cade Cunningham OVER 10.5 Assists (-115)
This may seem like a tough number for Cunningham to reach, but he’s already picked up 11 and 13 dimes in his two games against Atlanta this season.
On top of that, Cunningham dished out 15 assists on Sunday, pushing his season average to 9.4 dimes per game.
The Hawks are No. 1 in pace over their last 10 games and No. 2 overall this season, meaning there are going to be a ton of possessions for Cunningham to rack up assists. On top of that, Atlanta is just 27th in the NBA in opponent assists per game.
Hawks vs. Pistons Prediction and Pick
Even though the Pistons have covered the spread just three times as a home favorite this season, they have played well on the second night of back-to-backs (4-2-2 against the spread).
On top of that, there are plenty of reasons to fade the Hawks during this eight-game skid.
With Jalen Johnson out for the season, the Hawks are in trouble. Atlanta is just 4-9 in the 13 games that Johnson has missed so far, and with Bogdan Bogdanovic also out, it lacks a ton of options to replace Johnson’s production on the wing.
Now, the Hawks are 11-9 against the spread as road underdog, but can we trust them right now? Over their last 10 games, the Hawks rank 27th in offensive rating and 24th in net rating – and that’s despite them playing elite defense, ranking No. 7 in the NBA in defensive rating over that stretch.
The Pistons (16th in net rating over their last 10 games) are over .500 at home this season and already have two wins over Atlanta this season. I’ll back them again tonight with the Hawks season going off the rails.
Pick: Pistons -4 (-112)
