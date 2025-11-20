Hawks vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Nov. 20
Two banged-up teams face off on Thursday night on NBA TV, as the Atlanta Hawks hit the road to play the San Antonio Spurs.
Atlanta is down star guard Trae Young, and it’s also listed Kristaps Porzingis and Zaccharie Risacher on the injury report for this matchup. The Hawks have won seven of their last 10 games, but they are coming off a loss at home to the Detroit Pistons.
In fact, Atlanta has fared much better on the road (7-2 this season), which may give it a small advantage against the Spurs on Thursday.
Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle are both sidelined for at least a week with injuries, leaving De’Aaron Fox to carry this Spurs offense. San Antonio moved to 10-4 with a win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night, but can it keep this winning streak going?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Thursday night’s matchup.
Hawks vs. Spurs Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Hawks +1.5 (-115)
- Spurs -1.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Hawks: -105
- Spurs: -115
Total
- 230.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Hawks vs. Spurs How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Nov. 20
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Frost Bank Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Hawks record: 9-6
- Spurs record: 10-4
Hawks vs. Spurs Injury Reports
Hawks Injury Report
- Trae Young – out
- Nikola Djurisic – out
- N’Faly Dante – out
- Eli John Ndiaye – out
- Zaccharie Risacher – questionable
- Kristaps Porzingis – questionable
Spurs Injury Report
- Victor Wembanyama – out
- Dylan Harper – out
- Stephon Castle – out
- Jordan McLaughlin – out
Hawks vs. Spurs Best NBA Prop Bets
Spurs Best NBA Prop Bet
- De’Aaron Fox OVER 25.5 Points (-113)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best NBA props column why Fox is worth a look with Wemby and others out:
The Spurs are down Wembanyama, Castle and Dylan Harper on Thursday, putting De’Aaron Fox in a 1A role – and then some – on offense.
Fox is averaging 22.7 points per game this season, but he’s scored 24, 28 and 26 points in his last three games, attempting 22, 20 and 20 shots in those contests.
I expect a similar workload for Fox against the Atlanta Hawks, although he’ll have a tough matchup against Defensive Player of the Year candidate Dyson Daniels. Still, the Hawks are allowing over 25 points per game to opposing point guards this season.
Given the workload and the recent shooting from Fox (he’s 11-for-24 from 3 in his last three games), I think he’s worth a shot to clear this number on Thursday night.
Hawks vs. Spurs Prediction and Pick
In their first two games without Wemby, the Spurs combined for 233 and 212 points, and they aren’t nearly as dangerous on offense with so many key rotation players out.
The Hawks and Spurs are both top-10 teams in the league in defensive rating this season, and I wouldn’t be shocked if this turns into a bit of a slugfest with the offensive engines for both teams on the shelf.
The Hawks are 7-8 to the UNDER this season while the Spurs are 7-7 in their 14 games.
I seriously question where the Spurs points are coming from on a night-to-night basis after Fox, even though Keldon Johnson, Harrison Barnes and others have played well in supporting roles this season. Can they take an even bigger step forward against a stingy Atlanta defense that is full of switchable wings?
I’m not buying it, and I think both of these teams lean on their defensive infrastructure on Thursday night.
Pick: UNDER 230.5 (-108 at DraftKings)
