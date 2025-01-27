Hawks vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Jan. 27
Four straight losses have dropped Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks under .500 and into the No. 9 seed in the Eastern Conference heading into Monday’s road date with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Now, the Hawks won’t have Young on Monday in Minnesota, as he’s been ruled out with a hamstring injury.
Minnesota got off to a slow start this season, but it currently holds the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference after dominating the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night.
Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves are far from guaranteed a playoff spot in a loaded Western Conference, but the team has defended at a high level all season – ranking seventh in the league in defensive rating.
While the Hawks are playing well for a young, re-tooling squad, they would love to get back in the mix for a top-six spot in the East – starting by snapping this losing streak.
Here’s a breakdown of Monday’s contest, featuring the latest odds, injury reports, prop bets and predictions for Hawks-Timberwolves:
Hawks vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Hawks +10 (-110)
- Timberwolves -10 (-110)
Moneyline
- Hawks: +350
- Timberwolves: -455
Total
- 219.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Hawks vs. Timberwolves How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Jan. 27
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Target Center
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Southeast, Bally Sports North
- Hawks record: 22-23
- Timberwolves record: 24-21
Hawks vs. Timberwolves Injury Reports
Hawks Injury Report
- Dominick Barlow – questionable
- Kobe Bufkin – out
- Mouhamed Gueye – questionable
- De’Andre Hunter – questionable
- Jalen Johnson – out
- Larry Nance Jr. – questionable
- Daeqwon Plowden – questionable
- Zaccharie Risacher – questionable
- Keaton Wallace – questionable
- Trae Young – out
- Cody Zeller – out
Timberwolves Injury Report
- Donte DiVincenzo – out
- Jesse Edwards – out
- Terrence Shannon Jr. – out
- Tristen Newton – out
Hawks vs. Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bets
Atlanta Hawks Best Prop Bet
- Zaccharie Risacher OVER 10.5 Points (-110)
The No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft is listed as questionable on Monday after missing the Hawks’ last six games.
With Trae Young out, Jalen Johnson out and De’Andre Hunter listed as questionable, Risacher could be in line for an expanded role in this matchup. The rookie is averaging 10.5 points per game this season, and he’s cleared 10.5 points in five of his last eight games and four of his last five where he’s attempted 10 or more shots.
While the Wolves are an elite defense, Risacher’s potential usage increase makes his worth a shot to clear his season average.
Minnesota Timberwolves Best Prop Bet
- Mike Conley OVER 4.5 Assists (-130)
With Donte DiVincenzo out, Mike Conley has returned to the starting lineup and has picked up eight, eight and five assists in his last three games.
Now, he has a great matchup against an Atlanta team that ranks 28th in the NBA in opponent assists per game. The Hawks also allowed Conley to rack up six dimes in their first meeting this season.
I love this prop for the veteran point guard on Monday.
Hawks vs. Timberwolves Prediction and Pick
Even though the Hawks are down their two best scorers in Young and Johnson, I think this could end up being a high-scoring matchup.
Atlanta ranks 28th in the league in opponent points per game and second in pace, and I don’t expect this Hawks defense to improve drastically with Young and Johnson out – even though Young is far from a plus defender.
Meanwhile, the Timberwolves offense has rebounded after a slow start, now ranking in the top half of the NBA at this point in the 2024-25 season.
At home, the Wolves are 12-9 to the OVER this season, and the Hawks have been one of the best OVER teams in the NBA, hitting it in 27 of their 45 games.
While there is some concern that Atlanta’s offense won’t score enough to clear this total, it’s worth noting that the Wolves have cleared 219.5 points in six of their last eight contests. Plus, Atlanta has done so in nine of 12 games this month.
Pick: OVER 219.5 (-112)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.