Heat vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for NBA Cup Group Play
For the second time this season, the New York Knicks will take on the Miami Heat, this time in New York.
Miami won the first meeting between these teams, and it’s off to a solid 7-5 start in the 2025-26 season. New York has struggled on the road (0-3), but it is elite at home, winning seven of eight games. It had a long winning streak snapped on Wednesday by the Orlando Magic.
Jalen Brunson (ankle) was injured on Wednesday night and left the arena in crutches, and he’s listed as … for Friday’s matchup.
On the Heat side, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro are out, as they have not played in multiple games in a row (Herro has yet to make his season debut).
With that in mind, how should we bet on this Eastern Conference clash between two playoff-caliber teams?
Let’s break down the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this NBA Cup matchup.
Heat vs. Knicks Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Heat +3.5 (-110)
- Knicks -3.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Heat: +145
- Knicks: -175
Total
- 234.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Heat vs. Knicks How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Nov. 14
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- How to Watch (TV): Prime Video
- Heat record: 7-5
- Knicks record: 7-4
Heat vs. Knicks Injury Reports
Heat Injury Report
- Bam Adebayo -- out
- Tyler Herro -- out
- Myron Gardner -- out
- Terry Rozier -- out
- Jahmir Young -- out
- Jaime Jaquez Jr. -- available
- Davion Mitchell -- available
- Norman Powell -- available
- Kel'el Ware -- available
- Dru Smith -- available
Knicks Injury Report
- Jalen Brunson -- out
Heat vs. Knicks Best NBA Prop Bets
Note: These player prop picks were made before odds were released and are based on past player performance.
Heat Best NBA Prop Bet
- Norman Powell OVER Points
The Heat have relied heavily on Norman Powell to carry their offense with Tyler Herro out to start the season, and he’s delivered, averaging 24.8 points per game while shooting 47.2 percent from the field and 46.6 percent from beyond the arc.
Powell has at least 21 points in every game this season, including a 29-point game in a win at home against the Knicks.
The Heat have given the veteran wing a ton of looks on offense, as he’s averaging 15.8 field goal attempts and over seven free throws per game. He’s a great bet for a Miami offense that plays at the fastest pace in the NBA this season.
Heat vs. Knicks Prediction and Pick
These teams failed to clear this total in their first meeting this season, but the Knicks have since turned things around on offense moving up to third in the league in offensive rating.
Miami is only 15th in offensive rating, but it is No. 1 in pace and is averaging an NBA-high 124.8 points per game. The Knicks, on the other hand, are ninth in points per game at 120.5.
So, even with both teams dealing with some injuries, I think we could see a high-scoring game on Friday night.
The OVER has hit in eight of New York’s 11 games and eight of Miami’s 12 games. I’ll follow the trend in this NBA Cup matchup where point differential is crucial – meaning both teams will try to score up until the final buzzer.
Pick: OVER 234.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
