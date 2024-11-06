Heat vs. Suns Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Wednesday, Nov. 6
The Miami Heat are looking to bounce back from a bad loss to the Sacramento Kings on Monday, as the Heat blew a double-digit first half lead and ended up losing on a game-winning shot by Domantas Sabonis.
Now, Miami hits the road to play Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns who are off to a fast start at 6-1 this season.
Phoenix nearly lost to the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, but it came away with a two-point win. Phoenix has not covered the spread at a high rate, but oddsmakers have it favored by 5.5 points in this matchup.
Let’s dive into the odds, key players to watch and my best bet for Wednesday’s contest.
Heat vs. Suns Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Heat +5.5 (-110)
- Suns -5.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Heat: +185
- Suns: -225
Total
- 222 (Over -110/Under -110)
Heat vs. Suns How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Nov. 6
- Time: 9:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Footprint Center
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass
- Heat record: 3-3
- Suns record: 6-1
Heat vs. Suns Injury Reports
Heat Injury Report
- Jaime Jaquez Jr. – out
- Kevin Love – out
- Josh Christopher – out
- Keshad Johnson – out
Suns Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Heat vs. Suns Key Players to Watch
Miami Heat
Bam Adebayo: After scoring just 44 points over his first four games of the season, Bam Adebayo has 48 points in his last two games, shooting 19-for-39 from the field and 3-for-6 from 3. Miami needs more of his offense, especially in the third quarter, if it wants to pull off an upset on Wednesday.
Phoenix Suns
Devin Booker: Could this be a bounce-back game for Booker? The star guard shot just 3-for-18 on Monday against the Philadelphia 76ers, lowering his field goal percentage to 41.9 percent on the season. DBook had a 40-point game last week, so I’d expect to see him turn things around at home tonight.
Heat vs. Suns Prediction and Pick
This game may end up getting decided in the third quarter, and I don’t hate a bet on the Suns in that period.
Phoenix ranks fourth in the NBA in offensive rating in the third quarter while the Heat are dead last. Miami was outscored 37-17 in the third in Monday’s loss to the Kings, and now it has to go on the road against a talented Phoenix offense.
Overall, Phoenix is eighth in the NBA in net rating, but both teams have just two wins against the spread on the season.
Still, Miami’s issues in the third – and overall offensively this season (17th in offensive rating) – are concerning on the road.
I’ll lay the points with the Suns at home where they are 4-0 straight up in the 2024-25 campaign.
Pick: Suns -5.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.