High Point vs. Purdue Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for NCAA Tournament First Round
Last year’s National Championship runner up Purdue will begin its quest for another deep NCAA Tournament run as the No. 4 seed in the Midwest Region against No. 13 seed High Point.
The Panthers are Big South Champions, currently on the nation’s second longest winning streak at 14 games. The team will have its hands full with Braden Smith and Purdue in what should be an incredibly high scoring affair.
High Point vs. Purdue Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- High Point: +8.5 (-120)
- Purdue: -8.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- High Point: +114
- Purdue: -137
Total: 145.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
High Point vs. Purdue How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, March 20
- Game Time: 12:40 PM EST
- Venue: Amica Mutual Pavilion
- How to Watch (TV): truTV
- High Point Record: 29-5
- Purdue Record: 22-11
High Point vs. Purdue Key Players to Watch
High Point
Kezza Giffa: The French native will line up against Braden Smith at point guard in what should be a scintillating matchup. Giffa has been a blur with the ball in his hands this season, bolstering a gaudy free throw rate in which he shoots it 85%. While not known for his 3-point shooting, he is an incredibly efficient shooter on the interior as he will look to put pressure on the rim all game.
Purdue
Braden Smith: The veteran guard has emerged as one of the premier point guards in the country. A three-level scorer that is averaging over 16 points per game, Smith is second in the country in assists with nearly nine while providing elite on-ball defense in his junior season.
High Point vs. Purdue Prediction and Pick
This game could be the highest scoring game of the first round with High Point’s rim running offense providing a huge matchup issue for the Boilermakers leaky interior defense.
The Panthers are riding the second longest winning streak in the country and present an elite offense that is 15th in the country in two-point percentage with the likes of Kezza Giff and Kimani Hamilton providing isolation threats to beat defenders off the dribble.
Purdue has had to adjust its defense this season to trap more along the perimeter and create turnovers, the team was second in Big Ten play in turnover rate, up about three percent from its non conference number.
However, the team has done that at the cost of its interior defense. Over the last month, the team has the second worst two-point field goal percentage allowed, according to Bart Torvik.
High Point should have plenty of answers on offense, but the Boilermakers will also have plenty of edges on offense, who will torch the Panthers defense with its lethal two-man game between guard Braden Smith and Trey Kaufman-Renn.
I like the over in this one as both offenses should feast in the half court against one another.
PICK: OVER 153.5 (-115, Available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
