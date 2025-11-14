Hornets vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for NBA Cup Group Play
The Charlotte Hornets and Milwaukee Bucks complete their home-and-home set on Friday night.
The Hornets came away with a 111-106 victory on Wednesday night in Charlotte, but that was without Giannis Antetokounmpo in the lineup. The big man is listed as probable for the rematch.
The oddsmakers have the Bucks as big home favorites at the best betting sites for Friday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Friday night’s matchup.
Hornets vs. Bucks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Hornets +9.5 (-110)
- Bucks -9.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Hornets: +310
- Bucks: -395
Total
- 239.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Hornets vs. Bucks How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Nov. 14
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
- How to Watch (TV): FDSSE, FDSWI
- Hornets record: 4-7
- Bucks record: 7-5
Hornets vs. Bucks Injury Reports
Hornets Injury Report
- LaMelo Ball – probable
- Josh Green – out
- Ryan Kalkbrenner – out
- Liam McNeeley – questionable
- Brandon Miller – out
- Drew Peterson – out
- Tidjane Salaun – out
- KJ Simpson – probable
- Grant Williams – out
Bucks Injury Report
- Alex Antetokounmpo – out
- Giannis Antetokounmpo – probable
- Pete Nance – out
- Kevin Porter Jr. – out
- Taurean Prince – out
Hornets vs. Bucks Best NBA Prop Bets
Hornets Best NBA Prop Bet
- LaMelo Ball OVER 7.5 Assists (-102)
LaMelo Ball is expected to make his return to the lineup after missing five games with an ankle injury. The Hornets guard started the season hot with 59 assists in his first six games, just under 10 per contest, before missing the last five.
Ball should step right back into his role as a key part of the Hornets’ offense on Friday night in Milwaukee.
The guard has had at least eight assists in each of his six games this season, including two double-digit efforts. The Bucks allowed Josh Giddey to go over this number a few games ago with 14 assists, and Jamal Shead had eight against them last week as well.
Hornets vs. Bucks Prediction and Pick
The Bucks are a completely different team with Giannis in the lineup. He’s probable for Friday night, and I’m counting on him and Milwaukee to cover the spread at home.
Charlotte is a respectable 3-3 at home this year, but just 1-4 on the road. They lost their last three road games outright and against the spread.
Meanwhile, Milwaukee will be looking for revenge with Giannis back in the lineup. The Bucks won’t be afraid to keep the pedal to the metal after an 11-point loss in Charlotte.
Pick: Bucks -9.5 (-110)
