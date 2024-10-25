Hornets vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Friday, Oct. 25 (Charlotte Undervalued?)
The Charlotte Hornets and LaMelo Ball pulled off a massive upset against the Houston Rockets on opening night, but they lost wing Brandon Miller to an injury in the process.
Miller’s status going forward could be key in how the betting market views the Hornets, who are road dogs on Friday against the Atlanta Hawks.
Atlanta is also 1-0, but it barely knocked off the lowly Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday.
The Hawks have a bit of a different look with Dejounte Murray now in New Orleans, but should bettors be willing to lay this price with them?
Here’s a breakdown for the odds, key players and my best bet for Friday night’s matchup.
Hornets vs. Hawks Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Hornets +4.5 (-110)
- Hawks -4.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Hornets: +160
- Hawks: -192
Total
- 231.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Hornets vs. Hawks How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Oct. 25
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Bally Sports Southeast
- How to Watch (TV):
- Hornets record: 1-0
- Hawks record: 1-0
Hornets vs. Hawks Injury Reports
Hornets Injury Report
- Josh Green – questionable
- Brandon Miller – out
- Mark Williams – out
- DaQuan Jeffries – out
- Tidjane Salaun – questionable
Hawks Injury Report
- Dominick Barlow – out
- Cody Zeller – out
- Bogdan Bogdanovic – out
- Seth Lundy – out
- Kobe Bufkin – out
Hornets vs. Hawks Key Players to Watch
Charlotte Hornets
Tre Mann: Acquired in a trade last season, Mann had a big game off the bench for Charlotte on Wednesday, scoring 24 points on 8-of-16 shooting (4-of-8 from 3). With Brandon Miller banged up, Mann could be relied on more early in the season for his scoring prowess.
Atlanta Hawks
Onyeka Okongwu: A former lottery pick, Okongwu dominated Brooklyn in the Hawks’ season opener, scoring 28 points and grabbing eight boards in 28 minutes. If Atlanta moves Clint Capela this season, Okongwu should step into a massive role – he already has a strong one – in this rotation.
Hornets vs. Hawks Prediction and Pick
Even with the Miller injury, I love getting points with Charlotte in this game.
The Hornets were a competent team (7-15 straight up) when Ball was healthy last season, and they have a full season with more NBA-level players like Grant Williams, Tre Mann and now Josh Green in their rotation.
Charlotte also held the Rockets to just 105 points on opening night while the Hawks allowed 116 to a weak Brooklyn team.
Don’t be shocked if the Hornets pull off another upset on Friday.
Pick: Hornets +4.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
