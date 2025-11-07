Hornets vs. Heat Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for NBA Cup Group Play
The Charlotte Hornets and Miami Heat will kick off their 2025 NBA Cup runs on Friday at the Kaseya Center. The Miami Heat are 4.5-point favorites even though they won’t have Bam Adebayo for the game, but Lamelo Ball is also unlikely to suit up for the Hornets.
The Hornets have gone 1-1 over their last two games with Ball out, but his injured right ankle might be in good enough shape for him to take the floor. Charlotte is better with him, but still hasn’t beaten a team that’s .500 or better this year. Miami has looked better than expected without Tyler Herro so far this season, but Adebayo is the heart of the team and a defensive anchor. Can the Heat keep winning without a true offensive star?
Here’s our full betting breakdown for the game ahead of tip-off.
Hornets vs. Heat Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Hornets: +4.5 (-108)
- Heat: -4.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Hornets: +154
- Heat: -185
Total
- 239.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Hornets vs. Heat How to Watch
- Date: Friday, November 7
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Kaseya Center
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, WSOC-TV
- Hornets: 3-5
- Heat record: 4-4
Hornets vs. Heat Injury Reports
Hornets Injury Report
- Lamelo Ball – doubtful
- Collin Sexton – doubtful
- Brandon Miller – out
- Josh Green – out
- Grant Williams – out
- Salaun Tidjane – out
- Antonio Reeves – out
- Drew Peterson – out
Heat Injury Report
- Vladislav Golden– probable
- Bam Adebayo– out
- Tyler Herro – out
- Myron Gardner – out
- Terry Rozier – out
- Jahmir Young – out
Hornets vs. Heat Best NBA Prop Bets
Pistons Best NBA Prop Bet
- Davion Mitchell to record 19+ points + assists (-119)
Mitchell has adjusted just fine as Miami’s starting point guard while its backcourt is a little depleted. He has the ball in his hands more than ever, and that’s helped him tally a career-high 7.9 assists per game so far this season. Mitchell will have to be even more of an initiator with Adebayo out, and only three teams are giving up more assists per game (28.4) than Charlotte this season.
Hornets vs. Heat Prediction and Pick
Ball and Sexton aren’t likely to play, so it appears like Tre Mann could be poised to start at point guard for Charlotte. Mann is capable in his own right, but the total isn’t likely to be very high in this game when the visitors will be without two of their top-three scorers. Even if Miami has a top-five offense.
The under is 2-0 in Hornets games that Ball doesn’t play in this year, and the under has hit in four straight games for Charlotte. Less pace and playmaking will do that.
It appears like both sides could be a little clunky without key pieces available, so the under seems like the best option here.
Pick: Under 239.5 (-108 at DraftKings Sportsbook)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.