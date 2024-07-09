Hornets vs. Kings NBA Summer League Prediction, Odds and Key Players for July 9
Two undefeated teams are facing off in the California Classic on Tuesday night, as the Charlotte Hornets take on the Sacramento Kings (1) team at Golden 1 Center.
The Kings have two squads for the California Classic, one playing at Chase Center and the other at Golden 1 Center, so we’ll see the 1 squad on Tuesday.
Hornets rookie Tidjane Salaun won’t play until the start of the Las Vegas Summer League, so this matchup will have a little less fireworks than you’d expect.
Here’s a look at the odds, players to watch and a pick for the final matchup on Tuesday night.
Hornets vs. Kings Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Hornets -3.5 (-110)
- Kings +3.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Hornets: -170
- Kings: +142
Total
- 176.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Hornets vs. Kings How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, July 9
- Time: 10 pm et
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Hornets record: 2-0
- Kings (1) record: 2-0
Hornets vs. Kings Key Players to Watch
Charlotte Hornets
Bryce McGowens: Bryce McGowens had 20 points in his last game, a solid bounce-back showing after going 2-for-10 from the field against the San Antonio Spurs. With Nick Smith Jr. struggling with his shot, McGowens may be the best offensive option for the Hornets in this matchup.
Sacramento Kings
Mason Jones: Jones had a big game against China, scoring 19 points on 5-of-8 shooting from 3, in the Kings’ last win. He and Keon Ellis (18 points against China) are two solid guard scorers – and Ellis has a lot of NBA experience – that could carry Sacramento in this game.
Note: Lineups are very fluid in summer league, and teams will sit out players to get a look at other prospects. These key players to watch – and the upcoming prediction – are based on the teams playing their expected lineups.
Hornets vs. Kings Prediction and Pick
Both of these teams are undefeated, and while the Kings’ squad is split, I can’t help but take them as slight underdogs in their home arena.
Charlotte doesn’t have a ton of talent on the summer league roster since last year’s No. 2 overall pick Brandon Miller isn’t playing and Salaun is out, so I’m not sold on them being that much more talented than the Kings.
It’s tough to judge these teams since they’ve both played an easy win against China, but the Kings also blew out the San Antonio Spurs – similar to the Hornets – in their other matchup.
With Keon Ellis on the Kings (1) roster, I feel comfortable taking them to cover here, as he may be the best NBA player on the floor.
Pick: Kings +3.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.