Hornets vs. Kings Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Feb. 24
The Sacramento Kings are .500 on the season and entering a must-win matchup on Monday night against the lowly Charlotte Hornets.
Sacramento currently holds the final play-in tournament spot in the Western Conference, but it was blown out on Friday night by the Golden State Warriors – one of the teams that it is trailing in the standings.
Luckily for the Kings, the Charlotte Hornets were blown out even worse on Saturday, losing by a whopping 53 points to the Portland Trail Blazers. With Brandon Miller, Tre Mann, and Mark Williams out once again for Charlotte, LaMelo Ball, and Miles Bridges are facing an uphill battle on Monday.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market, and my prediction for this interconference battle.
Hornets vs. Kings Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Hornets +11 (-108)
- Kings -11 (-112)
Moneyline
- Hornets: +410
- Kings: -550
Total
- 232 (Over -110/Under -110)
Hornets vs. Kings How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Feb. 24
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports California, Bally Sports Southeast
- Hornets record: 14-41
- Kings record: 28-28
Hornets vs. Kings Injury Reports
Hornets Injury Report
- Mark Williams – out
- DaQuan Jeffries – out
- Tre Mann – out
- Josh Okogie – out
- Brandon Miller – out
- Grant Williams – out
Kings Injury Report
- None to report
Hornets vs. Kings Best NBA Prop Bets
Charlotte Hornets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Miles Bridges OVER 6.5 Rebounds (-145)
The Hornets are going to need Miles Bridges on the glass in this matchup with Mark Williams out, and the veteran forward is averaging 7.7 boards per game this season.
Bridges has at least seven rebounds in 10 of his last 14 games, averaging 8.4 rebounds per game over that stretch.
Sacramento Kings Best NBA Prop Bet
- Domantas Sabonis OVER 5.5 Assists (-145)
This is a solid matchup for Kings big man Domantas Sabonis, as Charlotte is just 17th in the league in opponent assists per game and has slipped defensively in recent weeks.
Sabonis is averaging 6.3 assists per game this season, clearing 5.5 dimes in 13 of his 23 matchups since Jan. 1. Over that stretch, Sabonis is averaging 6.5 assists per game.
Hornets vs. Kings Prediction and Pick
The Kings haven’t played well as of late, winning just four of their last 10 games, but they are a must-bet at home against the tanking Hornets.
Over their last 10 games, the Hornets rank dead last in the NBA in net rating (-12.2), dead last in offensive rating (104.1), dead last in effective field goal percentage (47.9 percent), and 19th in defensive rating.
With Williams out, the Hornets are down yet another one of their players that they can rely on for consistent scoring production on Monday night.
While the Kings aren’t looking like a clear-cut playoff team in the West, they are still the superior team in this matchup and rank 16th in net rating overall (+0.6) this season. After watching Portland blow out these Hornets, I can’t back them on the road tonight.
Pick: Kings -11 (-112 at DraftKings)
