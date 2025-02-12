Hornets vs. Magic Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Feb. 12
The Charlotte Hornets are down several players on Wednesday night, leading to them being set as massive underdogs against the Orlando Magic.
With LaMelo Ball out, the Hornets are just 1-17 straight up this season, and now they’re also down Brandon Miller (out for the season), Tre Mann and Mark Williams (trade rescinded with Los Angeles) on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Orlando is struggling, falling to ninth in the Eastern Conference by losing seven of its last 10 games.
Still, oddsmakers seem to think this is a get-right spot for the Magic and Paolo Banchero. Can they cover against one of the worst teams in the NBA?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, best player props to bet and my prediction for this Eastern Conference clash.
Hornets vs. Magic Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Hornets +12.5 (-110)
- Magic -12.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Hornets: +470
- Magic: -650
Total
- 203 (Over -108/Under -112)
Hornets vs. Magic How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Feb. 12
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Kia Center
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Southeast
- Hornets record: 13-38
- Magic record: 26-29
Hornets vs. Magic Injury Reports
Hornets Injury Report
- LaMelo Ball – out
- Tre Mann – out
- Grant Williams – out
- Mark Williams – out
- Brandon Miller – out
- Josh Okogie – out
- Isaiah Wong – probable
- Moussa Diabate – questionable
Magic Injury Report
- Mac McClung – out
- Ethan Thompson – out
- Moritz Wagner – out
- Jalen Suggs – doubtful
Hornets vs. Magic Best NBA Prop Bets
Charlotte Hornets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Nick Smith Jr. OVER 3.5 Assists (+114)
I’m taking a shot on Nick Smith Jr.’s assist prop tonight with so many key creators out for the Hornets.
Smith Jr. has five dimes in each of his last two games, and he’s played over 30 minutes in five straight contests. Even though Orlando is an elite defense, Smith’s usage should put him in position to hit this plus-money prop.
Orlando Magic Best NBA Prop Bet
- Paolo Banchero OVER 21.5 Points (-125)
I’m buying Paolo Banchero at this low prop number despite several down scoring games in January and February.
Banchero had 31 points in his last game – shooting 10-for-22 from the field and 4-for-9 from 3 – and is now set at just 21.5 points on Wednesday, despite averaging 22.5 points per game on the season.
There have been nine games this season where Banchero scored 22 or more points.
Hornets vs. Magic Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why fading the Hornets with LaMelo Ball out is the way to go in this matchup:
The Orlando Magic have been up and down this season, but they have a cupcake matchup at home on Wednesday night.
Orlando is 16-10 straight up at home, and it’s covered the spread in 12 of 19 games as a home favorite. Meanwhile, the Hornets are down LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, Mark Williams and Tre Mann tonight, leaving them with very limited scoring options.
The Hornets have lost eight of their last 10, but they are 11-7-1 against the spread as road underdogs. Still, without Ball, the Hornets have been terrible.
They have a 1-17 record in the 18 games that Ball has missed, and they average nearly nine points per game less than when he does play. For an Orlando team that struggles on offense, this should help it cover the double-digit spread – and certainly win – on Wednesday.
Pick: Magic -12.5 (-110 at DraftKings Sportsbook)
