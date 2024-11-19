Hornets vs. Nets Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for NBA Cup Group Play
After a strong start to the season, the Brooklyn Nets have come back to earth, losing three straight games heading into Tuesday’s NBA Cup matchup with the Charlotte Hornets.
Charlotte (5-8) is coming off a loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, and it’s struggled on the offensive end this season, ranking just 24th in the league in offensive rating.
While Brooklyn is in a full-blown rebuild, it has shown early on that it has enough heady veterans to compete. The Nets did lose an NBA Cup matchup with the New York Knicks on Friday night, but they covered the spread in that game and are an NBA-best 10-3-1 ATS on the season.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, key players to watch and my prediction for this NBA Cup clash on Tuesday.
Hornets vs. Nets Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Hornets +3 (-112)
- Nets -3 (-108)
Moneyline
- Hornets: +124
- Nets: -148
Total
- 221 (Over -108/Under -112)
Hornets vs. Nets How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Nov. 19
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Barclays Center
- How to Watch (TV): YES Network, Bally Sports
- Hornets record: 5-8
- Nets record: 5-9
Hornets vs. Nets Injury Reports
Hornets Injury Report
- Jared Rhoden – out
- Tre Mann – questionable
- Mark Williams – out
- KJ Simpson – out
- Nick Richards – out
- Nick Smith Jr. – out
- DaQuan Jeffries – out
Nets Injury Report
- Bojan Bogdanovic – out
- Nic Claxton – out
- Jaylen Martin – out
- Day’Ron Sharpe – out
- Dariq Whitehead – out
- Dorian Finney-Smith – probable
- Cui Yongxi – out
- Ziaire Williams – probable
Hornets vs. Nets Key Players to Watch
Charlotte Hornets
LaMelo Ball: Charlotte may only be 5-8, but All-Star guard LaMelo Ball is off to an insane start this season. He’s averaging 29.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game while shooting 43.5 percent from the field and 36.1 percent from 3. Ball takes some wild shots, but he’s scored at least 25 points in six consecutive games and only has two games with less than 20 points (he had 19 in both) this season.
Brooklyn Nets
Cam Thomas: Nets sharpshooter Cam Thomas can go hot and cold, but he’s still averaging 24.6 points per game while shooting 45.8 percent from the field and 39.2 percent from 3. Thomas had just 16 in his most recent game against New York, but he already has five games with over 30 points and one with over 40 in the 2024-25 season.
Hornets vs. Nets Prediction and Pick
Brooklyn has gotten off to a better start than many expected, but I don’t want to lay the points with the Nets with so many players out for this matchup, including big man Nic Claxton.
Brooklyn is 10-3-1 against the spread on the season, but the Hornets are 7-5 ATS as underdogs. On Saturday, Charlotte was a 3.5-point dog to the Milwaukee Bucks, and it ended up pulling off an upset win.
The Nets may have a great ATS record, but they’re not playing great basketball. They still rank 20th in the NBA in net rating and 26th in defensive rating this season. While Charlotte’s offense – outside of Ball – has struggled, Charles Lee has his squad playing better defense than last season – currently 20th in defensive rating.
When two bad/rebuilding teams are playing, I don’t mind taking the points – especially when it’s a full possession – since we don’t really have expectations for either squad.
Charlotte will cover in this NBA Cup clash.
Pick: Hornets +3 (-112)
