Hornets vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Nov. 19
The Charlotte Hornets have lost six of their last seven games yet are road favorites against the Indiana Pacers, who are 1-13 and on an eight-game losing streak of their own.
The good news for Indiana is that its one win did come at home, and the Hornets are 1-6 on the road as opposed to 3-4 at home.
The oddsmakers have the Hornets as small road favorites at the best betting sites for Wednesday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Wednesday night’s matchup.
Hornets vs. Pacers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Hornets -1.5 (-108)
- Pacers +1.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Hornets: -122
- Pacers: +102
Total
- 237.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Hornets vs. Pacers How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Nov. 19
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- How to Watch (TV): FDSIN, FDSSE
- Hornets record: 4-10
- Pacers record: 1-13
Hornets vs. Pacers Injury Reports
Hornets Injury Report
- Josh Green – out
- Tre Mann – doubtful
- Liam McNeely – out
- Brandon Miller – out
- Tidjane Salaun – out
- Grant Williams – out
Pacers Injury Report
- Johnny Furphy – out
- Tyrese Haliburton – out
- Quenton Jackson – out
- Kam Jones – out
- Aaron Nesmith – out
- Obi Toppin – out
Hornets vs. Pacers Best NBA Prop Bets
Pacers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Bennedict Mathurin OVER 21.5 Points (-113)
The Pacers have a ton of injuries in their lineup, resulting in players needing to step up. Bennedict Mathurin is one of those players. He, too, has missed some time due to a toe injury, but he’s been dynamite in his three games this year.
Mathurin played in 72 games (49 starts) last season, averaging 16.1 points per contest. However, he’s seeing more usage in the offensive game this season due to those injuries throughout the lineup.
The guard returned from an 11-game absence on Monday night and put up 25 points on 7 of 16 shooting in 25 minutes. He started the year with 36 and 26 points in the Pacers’ first two games prior to his injury.
The Hornets are in the bottom 10 in terms of points allowed per game, and Mathurin should continue to be a big part of the offense early in the season.
Hornets vs. Pacers Prediction and Pick
It’s hard to rely on either of these teams right now, so I’m going to fade both of them and take the under.
Indiana averages just 108.9 points per game and ranks last in offensive efficiency, with Charlotte a bit better at 116.5 PPG and 11th in efficiency.
Pick: Under 237.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
