Hornets vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, April 9
Wednesday night’s Toronto Raptors-Charlotte Hornets matchup may not matter for the playoff picture, but it does for those who bet on Toronto in the futures market.
With one more win, the Raptors would clear their preseason win total projection (29.5) and hit the OVER for bettors. Toronto still has games against the Dallas Mavericks and San Antonio Spurs on its schedule as well.
On the other side of this game, the Hornets are coming off a 24-point loss against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night and may have a bottom-three record locked up heading into the draft lottery.
With LaMelo Ball shut down for the season and the Raptors sitting many of their rotation players as well, this is a tricky matchup to bet on.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market, and my prediction for this clash between two lottery-bound teams in the East.
Hornets vs. Raptors Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Hornets +9 (-108)
- Raptors -9 (-112)
Moneyline
- Hornets: +330
- Raptors: -425
Total
- 219 (Over -110/Under -110)
Hornets vs. Raptors How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, April 9
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
- How to Watch (TV): TSN, FanDuel Sports Network Southeast
- Hornets record: 19-60
- Raptors record: 29-50
Hornets vs. Raptors Injury Reports
Hornets Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Raptors Injury Report
- Scottie Barnes – questionable
- Ochai Agbaji – out
- Ulrich Chomche – out
- Gradey Dick – out
- Brandon Ingram – out
- Jakob Poeltl – questionable
- Jamal Shead – out
- Ja’Kobe Walter – out
Hornets vs. Raptors Best NBA Prop Bets
Toronto Raptors Best NBA Prop Bet
- Immanuel Quickely 7+ Assists (-120)
Immanuel Quickley is off the injury report on Wednesday, so he should play a decent amount of minutes – even though the Raptors have been limiting their starters – against Charlotte.
Quickley has picked up at least seven assists in each of his last six games, and the Hornets should be a defense the Raptors can attack, as they rank 26th in the NBA in defensive rating.
Hornets vs. Raptors Prediction and Pick
Charlotte has dropped four games in a row, and nine of its last 10 games, putting it in a great spot to finish with one of the three worst records in the NBA (the three worst teams all get the best odds to land the No. 1 pick).
So, don’t be shocked if the Hornets are actively trying to lose this matchup (and the rest of their games this season).
Meanwhile, Toronto has been unable to tank, but that’s a good sign since the team and many of its young players have played so hard. The Raptors are 5-5 in their last 10 games and have the No. 2 defensive rating in the league during that stretch.
With the Hornets already down some of their top players like Ball and Brandon Miller, I don’t see them having enough offensive firepower to keep this game close, especially with Quickley and RJ Barrett off the injury report and expected to play for the Raptors.
Pick: Raptors -9 (-112 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.