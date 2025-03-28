Hornets vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, March 28
The Toronto Raptors have won five of their last 10 games and two games in a row, pushing them further out of the top odds in the NBA Draft Lottery entering Friday’s matchup against the Charlotte Hornets.
Charlotte, which is in play for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, has dropped three games in a row and is set as an underdog in this matchup.
The Hornets have dealt with a ton of injuries this season, and they’ve gone just 7-28 straight up on the road. Meanwhile, the Raptors are closing in on their season-long win total projection (29.5) with just a few weeks to go in the regular season.
Can they make a step towards hitting the over on that tonight?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this battle between tanking teams in the Eastern Conference.
Hornets vs. Raptors Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Hornets +3.5 (-110)
- Raptors -3.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Hornets: +125
- Raptors: -150
Total
- 224 (Over -110/Under -110)
Hornets vs. Raptors How to Watch
- Date: Friday, March 28
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
- How to Watch (TV): TSN, FanDuel Sports Network Southeast
- Hornets record: 18-54
- Raptors record: 26-47
Hornets vs. Raptors Injury Reports
Hornets Injury Report
- LaMelo Ball – out
- Damion Baugh – out
- Brandon Miller – out
- Grant Williams – out
- Tre Mann – out
- Josh Okogie – out
Raptors Injury Report
- Ochai Agbaji – out
- RJ Barrett – out
- Chris Boucher – questionable
- Ulrich Chomche – out
- Brandon Ingram – out
- Gradey Dick – out
- Jared Rhoden – out
Hornets vs. Raptors Best NBA Prop Bets
Note: These prop bets were written before odds were released and are suggestions based on previous player performance.
Charlotte Hornets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Mark Williams OVER Rebounds
While the Hornets haven’t been playing Williams every night — and keeping his minutes around 25-30 a night, he’s still had some big games on the glass.
Williams has at least 10 boards in six of his last eight games, pushing his season average to 10.1 rebounds per game. He’s a solid target against a Toronto team that has been playing its top players limited minutes in recent games as well.
Hornets vs. Raptors Prediction and Pick
This season, the Raptors have the third-best record against the spread in the NBA, and they've been great at home, going 22-14-1 ATS.
With LaMelo Ball out and the Hornets tanking, I have a hard time trusting them against a Raptors team that is 5-5 in its last 10 games and playing pretty decent basketball (-0.5 net rating) during that stretch.
The Raptors may limit the minutes of some of their stars, but Immanuel Quickley, Jakob Poeltl and Scottie Barnes are off the injury report in this one. Toronto has tried to finish higher in the draft lottery, but it has done too well against bad opponents as of late.
I'll back the Raptors to win again at home -- they are just five games under .500 there -- against a shorthanded Charlotte squad.
Pick: Raptors -3.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
