Hornets vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Feb. 25
Don’t look now, but the Golden State Warriors are on fire since acquiring six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler ahead of the trade deadline.
After blowing out the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, the Warriors are 5-1 in the games that Butler has played in since the trade, jumping to the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference in the process.
Golden State is now within striking distance of a top-six seed in the West, something that seemed impossible before the Butler deal.
On Tuesday, the Warriors host the Charlotte Hornets, who are playing the second night of a back-to-back after a 42-point loss against the Sacramento Kings on Monday. Charlotte is lottery bound this season, and a 53-point loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday showcased why this team should be focused on landing another top draft pick.
With Golden State heavily favored, who should bettors back in this matchup?
Let’s break down the odds, players to watch in the prop market and a game prediction for this Tuesday night clash.
Hornets vs. Warriors Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Hornets +17 (-110)
- Warriors -17 (-110)
Moneyline
- Hornets: +800
- Warriors: -1350
Total
- 221.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Hornets vs. Warriors How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Feb. 25
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Chase Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports Southeast
- Hornets record: 14-42
- Warriors record: 30-27
Hornets vs. Warriors Injury Reports
Hornets Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Warriors Injury Report
- Taran Armstrong – out
- Jonathan Kuminga – out
- Trayce Jackson-Davis – questionable
Hornets vs. Warriors Best NBA Prop Bets
Golden State Warriors Best NBA Prop Bet
- Brandin Podziemski OVER 13.5 Points (-120)
The Warriors’ second-year guard is starting to find a groove recently, picking up 17 or more points in three straight games heading into Tuesday's matchup with the lowly Charlotte Hornets.
This game is a tricky one in the prop market since Charlotte has dropped back-to-back games by 53 and 42 points. So, the starters may not play much tonight. While Podz is a starter, he may be asked to run the bench unit while Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler rest in what projects to be a blowout win.
If the young guard keeps taking 15 or more shots per game, he’s a steal at this number going forward.
Hornets vs. Warriors Prediction and Pick
There’s just no way that bettors can trust this Charlotte team after it lost by 53 on Saturday and 42 on Monday night.
The Hornets rank dead last in the NBA in net rating over their last 10 games (-16.0), and they’ve been one of the worst offenses in the NBA all season long.
Meanwhile, the Warriors are rolling since the Jimmy Butler trade, winning by more than 20 points in three of their six games with him on the roster.
Charlotte is an impressive 7-3 against the spread on the second night of a back-to-back this season, but I’m throwing out the trends with this team going in the tank over the last few games. If the Hornets decide to sit some players (they sat Mark Williams on Monday), they’ll be in for another huge loss on Tuesday night.
Pick: Warriors -17 (-110 at DraftKings)
