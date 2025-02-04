Houston Texans 2026 Super Bowl Odds: Can Texans Take Next Step Toward Contender Status?
The first two seasons in the C.J. Stroud era looked very different, but they both resulted in the same outcome; a playoff win followed by an exit in the divisional round.
The Texans arguably overperformed in the regular season in 2023 but then underperformed in 2024. The good news is they're still finding ways to win playoff games and their young roster has plenty of room to improve in the coming years.
So what about the 2025 season? Should the Texans be considered Super Bowl contenders in the AFC?
Houston Texans Super Bowl 60 Odds
- Texans +2400
Texans Find Themselves in Familiar Spot in 2024
Texans fans probably won't be surprised to see their Super Bowl odds at 24-1, the 10th best odds in the NFL. Few would argue they deserve to be listed amongst the elite teams like the Chiefs and Bills, but they're still the clear top team in the AFC South and barring an implosion, will be in heavy contention to win the division for a third straight season.
The issue the Texans find themselves in is one many other teams are in; what can they do to catch up to the Chiefs? First of all, improving the offensive line is a must. Stroud dealt with heavy pressure all season, stunting his growth as a starting quarterback in the NFL and preventing him from being the best version of himself.
Defensively, the Texans were great at times but some more pieces will go a long way in making them more consistent.
With the right offseason moves, we could see an improved Houston team this upcoming season. Will it be enough for them to compete with the cream of the crop in the conference? Time will tell.
