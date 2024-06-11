How to Bet Tiger Woods in the U.S. Open at Pinehurst
It's hard to believe, but Tiger Woods teeing it up at this week's U.S. Open has been a storyline that's largely flying under the radar. This will be his first U.S. Open since 2020, when he missed the cut.
He missed the last time the U.S. Open was hosted at Pinehurst in 2014. He finished T3 at the historic 1999 event at this track and followed it up with a solo second-place finish here in 2005.
No one expects him to truly be in contention this week, so how should we handle the GOAT from a betting perspective this week? That's the question I'm here to answer.
First things first, let's take a look at his full list of odds.
Tiger Woods U.S. Open odds
Odds listed below are via FanDuel Sportsbook
- To win: +40000 (400-1)
- Top 5: +2300
- Top 10: +1100
- Top 20: +500
- Make cut: +210
- Miss cut: -310
Tiger Woods best bet at U.S. Open
We have to severely tamper our expectations for Woods for the foreseeable future. He has consistently looked solid in opening rounds, but looks worse as the tournament goes on. His body struggles to hold up for a four-day event so if we want to bet on him in any fashion, we should focus on the first two rounds.
That's why I'm going to bet on him to make the cut at +210 odds. That way we only need his body to hold up for two rounds and then we can focus on other golfers on the weekend.
Woods has already made the cut at a major this year at the Masters. He stumbled on the weekend, finishing 60th, but for the sake of this bet, it would have been a winner.
With how tough Pinehurst is projected to play, experience here is going to be invaluable and that's an advantage Woods will have on the rest of the field.
+210 odds offers us a nice payout, so let's root for Tiger on Thursday and Friday.
Pick: Woods to make the cut (+210)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!